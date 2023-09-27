Banks 'compete hard for some home loan customers'

Banks are competing hard for the home loan customers they really want, a banking expert says.

KPMG has released its latest analysis of the country’s financial institutions, which shows the banking sector’s profit increased 12.7% after tax between March and June – rising from $1.54b in the March quarter to $1.74b in June.

Interest income was flat, up only 1.4% to $3.63b. Non-interest income was up 30.4% on the previous quarter.

What the banks were making out of their loans barely changed in the quarter.

Brad Olsen, chief executive at Infometrics, said it indicated that as their funding costs increased, that was fully being passed to customers. “It does raise the question of how hard they are competing, particularly with lower house sale numbers.”

Banks’ net interest margin – that’s the difference between what they have to pay for funds and what they charge borrowers – ranged from 2% at TSB through to 4% at Heartland Bank.

ASB, Heartland and TSB recorded 10 basis point drops in their margins in the quarter while Westpac was up 10 basis points.

John Kensington, KPMG partner, said banks were still competing hard for high-quality loan business.

He said they would probably fight for someone with a strong income and good equity wanting a loan to buy a property.

But with other loans they were being more cautious and making some borrowers who were more marginal work harder, he said.

Mortgage broker Glen Mcleod said it seemed banks were sometimes hanging back. “We’re about to go into the spring sale season but I’m not seeing any big spring campaigns happening.”

He said there was a lot of uncertainty in the market and banks would sometimes switch on and off their appetite for deals. He said it was the “weirdest” market environment he had ever operated in.

Adobe Stock Banks have been shielded from the downturn so far.

The report noted that although the official cash rate had been on hold at 5.5%, mortgage rates had continued to climb as their access to wholesale funding became more expensive.

“We are seeing that this has not deterred borrowers as new lending for residential mortgages continued to increase.”

Compared to March, there was a 26% increase in new mortgages in June, to $15.9b.

Banks’ impaired asset expense dropped, boosting profit. But provisions for bad debt are climbing, which Kensington said reflected the rising cost of living.

“The June 2023 quarter is the second consecutive quarter in which each of the five major banks have reported an increase in the percentage of loans which are past due, indicating more customers are struggling to meet their repayments. With inflation and interested rates high, if we see this trend continue through the second half of the year, it is likely that we could see further increases in provisions.”

Kensington said banks had been somewhat shielded from the wider economic downturn so far because a number of their customers had not yet moved on to a new mortgage rate and many were ahead on their payments.

“They’re not feeling the full impact at the moment, or yet. But obviously if inflation stays high, interest rates stay high for a period of time it will start to impact them more going forward.”