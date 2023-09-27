'It's surprising': Research finds public housing tenants happier, despite lower incomes

A first for Australasia. Aere and Albert Ahsin are moving into the certified Passive House Bader Ventura apartments in Māngere - an innovative pilot project for Kāinga Ora.

Tenants who live in public housing have better levels of wellbeing than people in private rentals, new research indicates, and similar to people who own their own homes.

The research, from Motu, found that much of that was due to the length of time that a tenant had been in a property.

When someone had lived in a private rental property for a decade or two, they reported similar levels of wellbeing to those in state houses.

The research was done as part of Government-funded work led by Professor Philippa Howden-Chapman, of Otago University.

It included a survey of residents across public housing, private rentals and people who owned their homes. Public housing included that provided by central government, local government and community housing providers.

Responses were collected across the country but the analysis focused on people in Wellington and Porirua.

Arthur Grimes, who led the study for Motu, said he was surprised by the results of the survey.

”To get into public housing you have to meet some pretty major tests of essentially multiple deprivations and one would expect that, given those life circumstances, people in public housing would be less happy than others yet they are definitely a lot happier with their lives than people in private tenancies and about as happy as owner-occupiers.”

He said some of the public housing tenants surveyed were not paying income-related rents so the difference could not be said to be due simply to the cost of housing being less. Some in private tenancies received the accommodation supplement.

Kelly Hodel/Waikato Times There is a limited supply of social housing, Arthur Grimes says.

“What we found is that people who had been in private tenancies for a long time were as happy with their lives as people in public housing. It implies that people with stable tenancies are just as happy as people with stable tenancies in public housing."

He said New Zealand was an outlier in that long-term private rental arrangements were uncommon. “Our tenancies are very short. Imagine being a family with young children in a private tenancy and not knowing whether you’re going to be there in six months, what school the children are going to go to, what doctor you’ll go to. It must be terrible. To me that is a big issue. What this research suggests is we need to find a way to give private tenants more security."

He said there was a large group of people still waiting for public housing and the 4% of total housing stock available was small compared to European countries.

The average equivalised household income of public renters was 57% of that for private renters, and only 44% of owner-occupiers.

Grimes said the study also highlighted the importance for wellbeing of the condition of a house.

Public housing tended to be in better condition than private rentals.

Alan Johnson, convenor at the Child Poverty Action Group, said the findings were not surprising.

He said it should encourage social housing providers to allow people to remain in homes for longer.

“I’ve always thought that to make public housing tenancies limited was short-sighted in many respects. It acts as a poverty trap, the minute you improve your situation you lose your housing, which seems a disincentive.”

But he said overseas experience showed there was little more that could be done to improve the tenure of private rental property tenants.