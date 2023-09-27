BNZ increases home loan interest rates again

Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

BNZ is shifting home loan rates on two of its terms.

It said it was increasing its 18-month and two-year rates, both special and standard.

From today, the 18-month special rate will be 7.09% and the special two-year rate 6.99%.

For those who do not qualify for that rate, the standard 18-month rate will be 7.69% and the standard two-year rate 7.59%.

The special rate had been 6.95% for 18 months and 6.85% for two years.

The standard rate had been 7.55% and 7.45%, respectively.

Kiwibank also made some small home loan changes earlier in the week.

Chris McKeen BNZ is the latest bank to move interest rates.

It comes as new bank data shows that the margin banks make on lending has barely moved as interest rates increased.

Banks’ net interest margin – that’s the difference between what they have to pay for funds and what they charge borrowers – ranged from 2% at TSB through to 4% at Heartland Bank in the June quarter.

ASB, Heartland and TSB recorded 10 basis point drops in their margins in the quarter while Westpac was up 10 basis points.

John Kensington, KPMG partner, said banks were still competing hard for high-quality loan business.

He said they would probably fight for someone with a strong income and good equity wanting a loan to buy a property.

But with other loans they were being more cautious and making some borrowers who were more marginal work harder, he said.

Mortgage broker Glen Mcleod said it seemed banks were sometimes hanging back. “We’re about to go into the spring sale season but I’m not seeing any big spring campaigns happening.”

He said there was a lot of uncertainty in the market and banks would sometimes switch on and off their appetite for deals. He said it was the “weirdest” market environment he had ever operated in.

The Reserve Bank will make its next official cash rate (OCR) announcement next week.