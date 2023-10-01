Why didn't you get your bond back?

National leader Christopher Luxon met students at the University Of Auckland re O-week, where he and housing spokesperson Chris Bishop announced proposed change to allow tenants to use KiwiSaver to pay bonds.

One topic of discussion at the Young Voters’ Debate this week sparked ongoing discussion online.

When asked about National’s policy to allow young people to dip into their KiwiSaver funds to cover the cost of bond on a new flat, Erica Stanford said that as long as people kept their flats in “really good condition like when you moved in” they should be able to get that money back.

Concerns about the potential loss of a bond have been one of the criticisms of the policy.

Some tenants were quick to point out that had not been the case for them.

On Twitter, some said they had their bond withheld for an oven that wasn’t completely clean, or lawns that weren’t mowed during flooding “in a state of emergency”.

Stuff asked for your stories.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Erica Stanford suggested people should be able to get their bonds back in most cases.

Missing bond

I moved in with my best friend into a house his parents owned (huge mistake, I’ve learned that lesson!). About four months into my tenancy I went through a rough break up and lost my job, so I decided a change of scenery would be in order. I went to visit friends in a little surf town up north, Raglan.

Initially, I had spoken to one of the landlords (let’s call her J). J had verbally agreed that I could sublet my room for the period I was away, as I had planned a three- to four-month surf vacation.

After that period I decided, hell, I like Raglan and I have friends and a job here, I might stay. This was where all my problems began. J began spouting off that I had someone illegally in my room, clearly forgetting the face-to-face we had at the kitchen table.

So I decided enough was enough, I wanted out altogether. Except now I was being held for six months’ rent, being denied the possibility to sublet, to my friend who had been known by the family and welcomed a few months prior. My friend was also blackmailed by the landlords, (not so many words but if you say that you were here without our knowledge we won’t kick you out). Mind you, I was still on the lease, still paying rent.

I then made two rather large discoveries.

Firstly, the bond was never lodged and secondly, our rental price for the house with three people was $120 total not $360, which basically means we should’ve been paying $40 a week each instead. The landlords then changed the locks to the property while my belongings were still inside. I had left pretty quick and my friend was kind enough to look after my things.

Long story short, no longer calling my best friend a friend any more, landlords held my “bond” and claimed it was for replacing locks.

This took place in Dunedin six years ago.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Geordie Rogers says some landlord claims for bonds are frivolous.

Paying for a new bench

There were five of us living in a five-bedroom flat in Westmere, Auckland, and it was one of those rolling flats. Someone would leave and they would replace their own room - switch the bond.

I had been there for five years and probably about 10 different flatmates. Over the years, there was gradual damage to the back of the kitchen sink (there was no splash back, and the wood became slightly wet due to water).

Our landlord came to inspect one day and wasn’t happy, she tried to get us to pay for a whole new bench top so it would all match (thousands of dollars!) and we said no.

She moved on (so we thought), it then came time we all decided to move out. We agreed we could all just replace our rooms as we were moving out in stages. I was in charge of rent, and once we were all moved out I still had my automatic payment set up to go out for everyone’s rent into the landlord’s account.

I called our landlord right away asking if she could please put it back into my account and she said she was keeping it to pay for the bench. It wasn’t the bond but it was $1200 for all the rent. At the time I was newly pregnant and couldn’t be bothered taking it further so just left it as that.

Dust problems

Our landlord (property manager) refused to give bond back because he found dust on a skirting board in the lounge.

123RF The bond is tenants’ money unless proved otherwise, Renters United says.

Unopened cupboard

A property manager refused bond because she opened the hot water cupboard and saw dust on top of the switch in there. A cupboard that was never opened during tenancy. She got cleaners out to clean it and deducted a massive $30 they charged her off the bond.

Long battle for bond

My flatmates and I ended a lease in late January in Mount Eden. We cleaned well above the standard that the house was given to us, and we emailed ahead to our landlord and made sure we could find a time for a walk through, so that we could do the final inspection with all parties present, and we had photos ready to show any damage that was already there when we moved in.

On the day of the final inspection, our landlord emailed to say she wouldn't show up, and that she wouldn't try to find another time to do a final inspection with us. A week later, we got an email at midnight on a Tuesday, saying she would do the final inspection the next morning,.

Later, we got an email saying she would not return the bond because of “unqualified cleaning”. We asked for any photos or examples, we also sent a list of things that were her responsibility to fix not ours. We heard no reply for weeks over email; no correspondence at all.

Tenancy Services suggested we just fill out a one-party bond refund form, and then she would have 10 days to dispute it, otherwise we would just get our bond back. After 10 working days, we call and ask how the bond refund is going. They said it had been disputed by someone named Vicky and would not be returned. We had no idea who Vicky was.

Eventually, almost a month after we moved out, we received an email from our landlord saying we owed her rent for two weeks in May, and also the week our lease ended in February. I sent our landlord the bank transfer proof we did pay rent those weeks, as we did every week, on AP and on time.

Then we got another email with 13 months’ worth of water bills, which were over $700, saying we owed her water bills for the entire tenancy. We sent an email back with all of our issues from the water bills, including that it included the month before we moved in, that we weren't the only property on the water meter, that they hadn't been sending them through in a timely manner, and that we had had a toilet leak that went unaddressed for three months.

Finally, two months after we moved out, we received a Tenancy Tribunal filing from our landlord for the entire amount of our bond. She claimed cleaners had to come in for 60 hours and a cost of $2500 to clean it to a reasonable standard.

Attached as evidence was an invoice for cleaning, which was dated only two days after we moved out. So according to our landlord, within 48 hours of us moving out, she did the final inspection, didn't take any photos, didn't contact us, then immediately got a professional cleaning company that did 60 hours of cleaning?

We went to look up the cleaning company but it did not exist. We sent the invoice to a friend who works in software to uncover the PDF metadata. Turns out the “January 31” invoice was actually created in mid-March, one day before our landlord filed against us, on Google software by none other than Vicky.

We called Tenancy Services and asked how someone named Vicky was allowed to both deny us our bond, and be the one authoring $2500 invoices, claiming she is this random non-existent cleaning company.

We go to tenancy mediation and it goes nowhere; our landlord shows up with a random man, and they are just hurling accusations at us the entire time. Finally, our Tenancy Tribunal date is set in late May.

Finally, we got a tribunal decision that we should get our bond back, except for $500 for water bills. But when we went to have it released we were told we could not, because there had been a dispute and the landlord had filed an appeal.

I finally threatened legal action against the Bond Centre, saying unless they showed me a signed and approved stay of proceedings from a District Court Judge, they had no reason to withhold the bond.

The next day, we received our bond money in our respective accounts, with no communication from the Ministry of Justice, the Bond Centre...nothing.

Two weeks later, we were sent a copy of the notice of appeal our landlord filed, against the Tenancy Tribunal decision. She tried to produce new photos she said were from when we moved out – they were not.

Finally, last week, we got the decision from the District Court Judge that our landlord's appeal was denied, as there was obviously no evidence.

Tribunal rules

In a case that went to the Tenancy Tribunal last year, a landlord wanted to keep the full $1600 bond because the tenant gave 21 days' notice instead of 28.

The landlord sought to keep the whole of the bond as compensation. He told the tribunal he approached Tenancy Services and managed to obtain this without the tenant’s consent.

The landlord did not put any details on the form for the tenant so that Tenancy Services could contact the them about the bond. The landlord said he was told to do this.

Geordie Rogers, spokesperson for Renters United, said it was common to hear of landlords holding on to bonds for “frivolous” reasons. Some wanted to have carpets professionally cleaned, he said, and others wanted the property returned to the exact state it was when the tenant moved in, although the law allows for reasonable wear and tear without penalty.

He said many landlords seemed to know that the prospect of going to the Tenancy Tribunal to fight for a bond to be returned was not something that many tenants had the time or money for.

He said the sort of problems that could lead to the bond not being returned should be raised during routine inspections.

“In many cases landlords when they are doing inspections are talking about things like ‘oh you haven’t kept the place tidy enough, you haven’t done the dishes this morning’… they could be looking at things that will have a longer-standing detrimental effect on the property and resolve those things earlier on.”

He said the rental market needed to be clearer about the fact that bonds were tenants’ money until proven otherwise.

“Because of the power dynamics that exist the fact that the landlord has to sign a piece of paper to give you the money back, they can hold it over the tenant who doesn’t own a home and is probably, trying to get a bond for the next place and is so in quite a precarious position.”