Mediaworks referred to govt enforcement team over lack of financial statement

Radio and out-of-home advertising firm Mediaworks has been referred to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s (MBIE) enforcement team over its lack of filing of its financial statement for 2022.

It was earlier reported by BusinessDesk that the company had missed a May deadline to file and directors had been given until September 1 to avoid further action.

But a spokesperson for MBIE said the company had now been referred to the integrity and enforcement team to consider infringement for non-compliance with its financial statement filing obligations for the December 31, 2022, reporting period.

“We are continuing to work with Mediaworks to ensure the company complies with its financial reporting obligations. We will not be commenting further on this matter at this time,” the MBIE spokesperson said

Mediaworks Investments is owned by Oaktree Capital’s Tokyo Opportunities B.V, with a shareholding of 59.25%, Quadrant Private Equity at 39.49% and former chief executive Cameron Wallace with 1.28%.

The company runs radio stations including The Edge, The Rock, The Breeze, More FM and Mai FM.

The enforcement team has the ability to fine Mediaworks’ directors.

Mediaworks has been contacted for comment.

Documents filed with the Companies Office showed that Jonathon Pearce ceased to be a director of Mediaworks Investments, the company that owns Mediaworks Holdings, in mid August.

The directors are now Ryan Boers, investment director at Quadrant Private Equity, Jonas Mizschke, from co-owner Oaktree Capital and Barclay Nettlefold, chief executive of QMS.

It has been a tough year for Mediaworks, which is battling tough economic conditions.

It started the year sharing plans to cut as many as 90 jobs to save costs, and axed its talk radio station Today FM in March.