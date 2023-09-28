Another major bank lifts home loan rates

Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

Westpac has become the latest bank to shift its home loan rates.

For special rates, it is increasing its 18-month term by 14 basis points, to 7.09%. Its two-year special lifts by 10 basis points to 6.99%.

That means a $500,000 home loan over 25 years would cost $3524 a fortnight.

It is moving its standard 18-month and two-year rates by the same margin, to 7.69% and 7.59% respectively.

Its four-year and five-year standard rates lift by 10 basis points and 14 basis points, respectively, to 7.19% and 6.99%.

The bank said in a statement there had been a sharp rise in wholesale rates in the last fortnight.

“Westpac continues to have competitive home lending rates across the board, and is working closely with customers to help them manage cost-of-living pressures.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Westpac has shifted home loan rates.

“We understand this may be a worrying time for homeowners due to re-fix their mortgage. We’re proactively contacting home loan customers and people who may be facing into financial difficulty to ensure they’re well supported and understand their options.”

The official cash rate has been on hold at 5.5% but there are fears that a stronger-than-expected economy and housing market could lead to another increase.

Data released by KPMG earlier in the week showed that banks’ margins on lending have not moved as interest rates rose, indicating they are not competing hard for new home loan customers.

Banks’ net interest margin – that’s the difference between what they have to pay for funds and what they charge borrowers – ranged from 2% at TSB through to 4% at Heartland Bank.

ASB, Heartland and TSB recorded 10 basis point drops in their margins in the quarter while Westpac was up 10 basis points.

John Kensington, KPMG partner, said banks were still competing hard for high-quality loan business.

On Wednesday, BNZ increased some of its home loan rates. Kiwibank also made some small home loan changes earlier in the week.