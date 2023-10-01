How much would a Taylor Swift concert benefit NZ's economy?

Taylor Swift will be returning to the scene of one of her greatest-ever concerts, Sydney's Accor Stadium, for three nights during the Australian leg of her Eras Tour next February.

When ticket sales went live for Taylor Swift’s 2024 Australian tour dates, fans around New Zealand sprang into action. One Aucklander even managed to bag tickets to all five of Swift’s shows across the ditch.

Thousands of fans bemoaned the fact that Swift wasn’t going to jump the Tasman to play a couple of shows in this country, too. Eden Park boss Nick Sautner said it was ready to have her: “There is no doubt if Taylor Swift came to New Zealand, we would have a jam-packed Eden Park with more than 60,000 people for every concert.”

But apart from the emotional wellbeing it might offer the Swifties, a tour could also bring a dose of economic stardust.

In the United States, it has been reported that the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said Swift’s tour there had boosted travel and tourism in the region. A market research firm said her tour could add US$5 billion to the global economy before it’s finished.

Cities have been so excited about hosting her shows that they have renamed roads in her honour.

Elaine Linnell, general manager of the New Zealand Events Association, said a big event like a Swift gig would make an economic splash here, too.

She said it was predicted that $6.76 million was spent in retail, accommodation and transport in Auckland because of Ed Sheeran’s shows this year.

The Government did not want to support a Swift gig.

Linnell said, without that, organisers such as Swift’s team had to weigh up whether it was worth the production costs of bringing a big show to New Zealand. “They need to know enough tickets will be sold, enough people through the gates. Taylor Swift knows she can set up a residency in Melbourne or Sydney and people will come to her. We have seen that, Kiwis flying over to Australia to watch her.”

Jessica Christian Taylor Swift’s concert is expected to generate billions for the global economy.

Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan said some of the spending that would happen because of Swift would be shifted from other parts of the country. Fans might spend less in their home towns while they saved up for tickets or the other costs of attending.

But the Auckland region would get a significant boost, assuming it played host.

“The economic impact of people from within Auckland attending is relatively low, because they probably would have spent most of the money they end up spending in and around Auckland anyway.

“The mix of that spending might be slightly different, and specific businesses could obviously benefit from people eating out before the concert or catching a taxi home afterwards, but the overall economic impact for Auckland is still relatively small.

“However, for people coming from outside Auckland, the economic impact on the Auckland economy is much bigger. They spend on travel, accommodation, food... money going into the Auckland economy that would otherwise probably be spent elsewhere.”

He said that would generate work in those businesses to meet the increased demand associated with the concert.

“There are upstream effects, with a restaurant not just requiring more staff on the night in question, but more food from its wholesale providers, who need to get it from the producer, who needs to get it from the farmer…

Cover Video via AP A plane owned by Taylor Swift racked up 170 days of flights in the first 200 days of this year. (Video first screened August 2022)

“Then there are downstream effects as well. The additional spending done by people attending the concert in Auckland results in more wages being paid to workers, who then have more money to spend themselves in subsequent days and weeks.”

He said the concert itself would create some demand for goods and services.

“In one sense, Taylor Swift brings in money from the US to pay for the venue, sound and lighting, accommodation, promotion...that all gets paid to local businesses, and has its own upstream and downstream effects on the economy.

“However, one needs to be careful about this aspect of the economic impact, because in reality the money is ultimately coming from paying fans. Any profits made by Taylor are effectively like paying for an import to NZ – we pay her for her entertainment services, and she takes the money back to the US, leaving less money in the NZ economy than there was before. This aspect would probably be overlooked in a lot of simple economic impact analysis.

“The upstream and downstream effects are effectively the sorts of numbers that get bandied about in economic impact studies, whereby a council supporting a $10m event is expected to have benefits of $30m to the local economy.”

He said it was difficult to assess the counterfactual, and work out what spending would have happened without the event, to compare.

“Backing events or projects can be valid if the economy is going through a period of weakness and you’re trying to mitigate the downturn by encouraging spending at a time when demand is weak and the economy has spare capacity; or if you’re trying to boost activity in your region, even if it’s at the expense of others.”

He said there might be a valid argument that a concert in New Zealand should be backed because it would stop 100,000 fans flying to Australia to see her, taking their spending money with them, but more analysis would be needed on that point.

Nathan Berg, of the University of Otago department of economics said Swift was one of the most successful artists and female entrepreneurs in the world. “Bringing her artistry and smarts to New Zealand would be highly valuable for her many fans. Given her popularity, our hospo sector near the concert venue would also likely benefit. If I could, I'd invite her to give a guest lecture to entrepreneurship students at University of Otago.”

Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Rebecca Ingram said big events could also provide an opportunity to boost New Zealand’s profile offshore.

“Major events and concerts involve huge amounts of work, but almost always have great spinoff benefits for not just accommodation and hospitality providers but tour operators, rental car companies and attractions.”

Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank, said it would be an exciting gig to have.

“Someone like that attracts people from right around the country, and overseas, to travel with her. It would be a very big event for a place like Auckland. We may be the biggest city in New Zealand but all of a sudden we look quite small when dealing with international acts like that.”

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story said Sheeran’s tour impact was $6.76b. Corrected October 1, 1.30pm