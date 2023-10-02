Benefit fraud prosecutions fall as MSD focus shifts

The National Party has confirmed its welfare policy, including a change Labour says will see "thousands" of children fall below the poverty line.

The number of prosecutions for benefit fraud has steadily declined in recent years – to a level on par with that for tax fraud. But one researcher says that could change if there is a new government after the election.

In 2019, there were 129 prosecutions by the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) and 58 by Inland Revenue.

The next year, it dropped to 63 and 58 respectively, before further drops to 60 and 50 in 2021.

Last year, there were 38 Inland Revenue prosecutions, compared to 36 from MSD.

Researcher Lisa Marriott, from Victoria University, said the number of benefit fraud prosecutions had dropped significantly from when she started following them. There were more than 1000 in the 2007/08 year.

“However, resourcing during Covid has clearly had an impact, so it will be interesting to see what happens over the next year or two – especially if we have a government that is more punitive.

“In some ways, I think the more interesting issue is why there are so few criminal prosecutions of tax fraud. It seems to be a global issue that there is little appetite to prosecute tax fraudsters.”

She said the country spent more money on pursuing benefit fraud than it did on tax evaders.

“It is getting harder to even engage in benefit fraud, anyway, because of the increasing sophistication of tools that can be used to match data, and so on. You would expect to see cases of benefit fraud dropping. There are still a lot of investigations.”

In the 2021/22 year, MSD had 146,811 “integrity intervention” cases. That was up from 88,026 the previous year but down from 211,173 and 152,223 in 2018/2019 and 2019/20, respectively. MSD said none of these were wage subsidy-related.

Marriott said there was an element of political judgement in determining how hard to chase beneficiaries.

“The last few years under the Labour Government, we haven’t seen so much of that. It’s interesting that now we are in that ‘political, trying to attract votes’ situation, it’s an easy punitive narrative to bring out again,” she said. “A lot of people are still under the impression that everybody on a benefit is really just a fraudster and there’s widespread abuse of the system, which I don’t think really is the case.

“If we had a change of government, we could see a reversal of what the trend has been over the last few years, which is almost equalisation of prosecutions for tax and benefit fraud.”

Christel Yardley/Waikato Times The Ministry of Social Development says more cases are now dealt with via early intervention.

George van Ooyen, group general manager of client service support at MSD, said the ministry had strengthened its fraud prevention focus since 2015.

“The ministry’s overall approach is to intervene early when concerns are raised, to make it easy for clients to do the right thing and avoid unnecessary overpayments and debt while still responding appropriately to serious fraud.

“However, over the 2019/20 and 2020/21 financial years, our investigations and prosecutions were impacted by our response to the Privacy Commissioner’s inquiry. This meant pausing and reassessing investigations and prosecutions that were under way, in light of the inquiry’s findings.

“The numbers were also impacted by our need to support the Covid-19 response. In the 2020/21 financial year, investigators who usually worked on benefit fraud were largely diverted to support integrity for the wage subsidy schemes. A significant proportion continue to progress wage subsidy investigations, which are ongoing.

“Overall, the number of benefit fraud allegations we’ve responded to has remained stable. A greater proportion are now responded to with early intervention and facilitation.”

Susan St John, a member of the Child Poverty Action Group, said people talking about benefit fraud mixed up two separate issues – outright fraud such as people claiming benefits with multiple names, and disputed overpayments.

“Take the case of Kathryn, the woman we wrote about, who was sent to prison even though she had young children because of so-called relationship fraud. They deemed she was in a relationship and she felt she wasn’t. That was considered to be fraud.”

She said sometimes “fraud” would just be a misunderstanding about the rules or the obligations when someone shifted from the benefit to work.

ACT MP Karen Chhour said there was a humane way to deal with problems.

“There are some issues that we don't support people well enough when they do have issues, but ongoing intentional fraud of the system is taking from those in need.

“There’s only a certain amount of money to go around and we want to ensure we support those in need. Those who take from the system like that are taking from those in need, and we need to make sure there is punishment, there are consequences for that bad behaviour to keep the integrity of the system safe.”