'Brain drain' warning as number of young people working in NZ drops

A "brain drain” of young New Zealanders offshore could become more of a problem as migration into the country slows, economists say.

New data shows the number of filled jobs rose 0.2% in August compared to July, once seasonally adjusted.

Infometrics noted that high migration was providing a larger supply of labour, and jobs growth in the over-30 age group was running at its fastest rate since the data series began in 2020. New Zealand added nearly 100,000 net migrants in the year to July.

But it noted that there had been sharp declines in employment among 15-to-19-year-olds and 20-to-24-year-olds. That meant the annual growth in jobs for people aged under 30 was negative for the first time in two years.

“Although this outflow has a less noticeable impact on the labour pool in the current high migration environment, the brain-drain is a long-term concern that will become more critical as inward migration flows return to normal levels, and the population ages further.”

Chief executive Brad Olsen said the number of 15- to 19-year-olds in work in August was down 1.9% on a year ago and the number of people aged 20 to 24 in work was down 1.7%.

“We know that the likes of departures of New Zealanders has rocketed up in recent times. Yes, we have had a lot of people coming into the country but there does seem to be an implication in the figures that we might be seeing most likely younger people moving away still.

“We’ve always had a ‘brain drain’ of young talent – people go overseas to Australia or the UK. The question is whether they come back. There does seem to be a lot who are still leaving.”

The proportion of younger migrants coming into New Zealand was smaller than the proportion in the 25-to-40 age group, he said.

123rf Migrants are flowing in, but New Zealanders are also leaving.

Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank, said there had been a brain drain for a while.

“We exported talent over the Covid period, and we didn’t get the offsetting migrant inflow. We’ve seen 40,000 Kiwis take flight over the last year alone. Most of them go to Australia or the UK. We think it is a bit of pent up demand. So people who would have left over the last few years, but postponed their plans due to Covid.”

He said it tended to be driven by employment prospects.

“When Aussies scream out for workers, and offer better pay, we come running. You only have to ask our nurses.”

He said it was an issue that had been discussed many times over the years.

”I remember the ‘brain drain’ during the Aussie mining boom well. People were getting paid a ridiculous amount of money for doing jobs like driving trucks or helping out in the mines. There was a brain drain from New Zealand, and other parts of Australia .

“And I remember the famous quote from Rob Muldoon. When asked about the brain drain to Australia, he noted ‘New Zealanders who leave for Australia raise the IQ of both countries’.

“What is different this time, is that we’re importing talent – 140,000 migrants arrived in the last year, in search of a better life. Net migration is up over 96,000 and will likely push above 100,000. We’re attracting migrants from India, China, Philippines and South Africa.”

Henry Russell, economist at ANZ, said young people’s employment was dropping from very high levels. “It could be symptomatic of a loosening labour market and greater competition for workers. Some of these younger people may have been pulled into the labour force at the height of its tightness, but now are exiting as jobs become more scarce, potentially returning to study.”