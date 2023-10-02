Reserve Bank reviews OCR: Will rate rise again?

The Reserve Bank will update the official cash rate (OCR) this week, and economists say there is a small possibility that it might increase.

The rate has been on hold at 5.5% since May. The bank had earlier indicated it expected this to be as high as the OCR needed to go this cycle, although it has since softened its stance and some commentators think further increases will be needed.

The increase in the OCR from a Covid low of 0.25% has taken mortgage rates from around 2% to about 7%, adding significantly to the cost of servicing a home loan, particularly for recent borrowers.

A $500,000 mortgage over 25 years has increased from about $975 a fortnight to $1626.

Even while the OCR has been on hold, home loan interest rates have increased as offshore funding costs moved.

Paul Bloxham, chief economist for New Zealand at HSBC, said there was a “non-zero” risk that the rate could increase this week.

He said inflation was still well above the target band, and core inflation was far too high. While growth fell at the start of the year, it bounced back strongly in the second quarter.

“There appears to have been more momentum in demand in the economy than previously thought, particularly led by the services sector. In particular, this has been supported by a stronger-than-expected pick-up in net inward migration.

“At its previous board meeting, in August, in which the cash rate was held steady, the Reserve Bank noted that further tightening may be needed. Since then, the local indicators have surprised to the upside, and the inflation outlook appears to be stronger.”

But he said it was likely the Reserve Bank would wait for the next inflation update on October 17 and the election before making a move.

ANZ senior economist Miles Workman said he expected a “hawkish hold” this week. “We expect the Reserve Bank to keep the OCR at 5.5% but acknowledge that the distribution of risks are skewed towards stronger inflation pressures and therefore a higher OCR.

“Domestic economic momentum is looking quite a bit stronger than the Reserve Bank’s August forecasts, and that’s an upside risk for CPI inflation. We expect the Reserve Bank to hike 25 basis points in November, and provided the wheels don’t fall off the global economy risks appear skewed towards them needing to do a little more in early 2024 too.”

ASB senior economist Mark Smith said he, too, expected the Reserve Bank to stay on hold, and to signal that settings would need to remain “restrictive” for some time to get inflation back into the target band.

“We believe that the Reserve Bank will remain wary of further upside risks surfacing and err towards keeping monetary conditions tight for longer as insurance to ensure the eventual return of sub-3% inflation.”

He said ASB now expected OCR cuts from February 2025, instead of August 2024 as it previously predicted. It said the OCR should settle around 3% by mid-2026.

At Westpac, chief economist Kelly Eckhold said the OCR would be on hold, but there were signs that it could lift in November, probably depending on the strength of inflation and the labour market.

“A surprise tightening to 5.75% is a risk, but we think no more than a 10% to 20% chance. We expect the Reserve Bank to retain the tightening bias expressed in the August statement and will aim to retain maximum flexibility to tighten (or not) in November should data warrant.”