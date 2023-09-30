Five things to know about National and Labour's fiscal policies

National finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says the party is asking heads of government departments to have spending cut recommendations ready before Christmas for a mini-budget.

Both National and Labour have now released their fiscal policies, which set out how they’re going to pay for the things they have promised to deliver.

They were the last announcements from each party before early voting opens in New Zealand on Monday.

But what does it all actually mean?

Here are five points of interest.

Tackling debt

One of the areas in which National is coming out swinging is around debt. It says the Government has been borrowing too much. It points out how much debt has ballooned - from $5 billion in 2019 to just over $70b this year.

In the pre-election fiscal update (Prefu), Treasury forecast net debt would peak at $103.8b in 2026 before dropping to $102.6b in 2027, based on current settings. National says its plan would get debt down faster. It forecasts net debt peaking at $102.8b in 2026 and dropping to $100.6b the following year.

Labour also has plans to get debt down.

Both parties are predicting a return to surplus in the 2026/2027 financial year.

Benefits under scrutiny

National says it would adjust benefits such as Jobseeker, the supported living payment, sole parent support and the youth payment, in line with CPI rather than wages, as Labour promises to.

National says this would save $2 billion over four years. Labour says this will push more children into poverty.

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub said New Zealand had been indexing superannuation to wages “forever”. “It quite clearly shows that is how much it costs to live.”

NEWSHUB Prime Minister Chris Hipkins in the second leaders debate.

Tax cut questions

National is proposing to cut taxes particularly for people earning around the median income. It said a couple on the average income with young children would be $250 a fortnight better off and its total tax policy would cost $14.6 billion over the forecast period.

It said it would pay for this through $2.356b of “bureaucracy savings, $2.228b saved from the climate dividend, $2.119b saved from closing Labour programmes and $1.6b “contractor savings”.

The only tax adjustment that Labour is proposing to make is to take GST off fruit and vegetables. It said this would cost $2.22 billion over its forecast period out to the 2027/2028 year. It said it was best to keep things “consistent and stable” to help drive inflation down.

Eaqub questioned National’s tax cut numbers but said neither party had much fat in future budgets.

“Neither seem to have baked in enough increases in core services meaning they are all basing their future on a hope and a prayer. The sad reality that neither major party recognises is that we actually need to raise more taxes.

“They are both kind of pretending we don’t have big long-term issues that we need to deal with and time is running out. Because of ageing and high interest rates essentially there is no headroom but there’s still no credible long-term plan.”

Mark Taylor/Waikato Times Chris Luxon says his plan covers the cost of tax cuts.

Core services spending key

Eaqub said the cost of core services such as health and education tended to increase not just by population growth plus inflation, “but a little bit more”. “That’s all covered by operating allowances and is it really built in?”

Labour is setting aside $14 billion over its forecast period for a multi-year health budget. National has just under $15b allocated.

Labour has $408m for education sector collective bargaining. National has $1.57b across it forecast period for things like teacher pay, teacher registration fees, and structured literacy programmes.

Public housing has also been a topic of debate. National said it would maintain the existing social housing capital allocations in Budget 2023 and it would continue to grow the number of social housing places, but would not commit any additional capital to Kāinga Ora until an urgent review of its performance has been completed. It said that would begin by the end of the year.

Labour has promised 27,000 public housing homes by 2027, at a cost of $765m over the forecast period.

How much does it matter?

Eaqub cautioned against focusing too closely on the numbers in the parties’ plans.

“These are not the numbers that Treasury are going to put out when they're actually costing the policies. We have no idea what the coalition is going to be and what actual package of policies will be put forward. These exercises in some ways are meaningless.”

Economist Cameron Bagrie agreed: “These plans, they're aspirational. Good on both the political parties for preparing them, but realistically, I don't think those fiscal plans will be achieved. I'm very skeptical as to whether any political party is going to be able to achieve or meet the fiscal targets.”

NZ Initiative chief economist Eric Crampton said Labour’s 2019 Budget promised over the long run government spending would not exceed 28.8% of GDP.

“Covid of course intervened, as did the cyclone. But at the Pre-Election Fiscal Update, the government forecast Core Crown expenditures of 31.4% of GDP in 2027. Government took on a lot of debt during the Covid period which, along with higher interest rates, adds to financing costs. Servicing the debt will cost about 1% of GDP more than had been the long-run forecast in 2019.

“So compared to what the first Wellbeing Budget had projected, Labour’s Prefu projected Core Crown expenditures, net of financing costs, to be more than 1.5% of GDP higher than had been forecast in 2019.

“National’s promise to reduce spending to 31% of GDP by 2027/8 should be seen in that context.

“[It] is a promise that Core Crown non-finance spending will be over a percentage point of GDP higher than Labour had promised under its first Wellbeing Budget. Or about $4.9b per year in extra non-finance expenditure by 2027, compared to what the first Wellbeing Budget had promised.

“Regardless of election rhetoric from either party, there seems less big-picture distance between National and Labour than between either of them and their other potential coalition partners.”