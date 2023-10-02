$7.50 transaction charge 'an error', ATM provider says

Banks reducing the number of cash machines they offer are creating an opportunity for private ATMs, charging higher fees, to take over – but the fees should not be as high as the $7.50 some users have spotted.

A Next-branded ATM at Christchurch shopping centre Eastgate sparked concerns at the weekend when it displayed a message telling customers they would be charged $7.50 per transaction.

Next spokesperson Wibo Basoma said that was an error. “My team put in the wrong description file.”

He said transactions would be free for the first three months, and then $2.80.

In comparison, most banks no longer charge a fee for withdrawing cash from their own ATMs or those of other banks.

“We just provide a service – the banks are pulling out and banks are reducing their footprint, that's what we are filling in,” Basoma said.

“We've got about 900-odd ATMs throughout New Zealand. We look after a number of large corporates where we have ATMs placed on a convenience model... there’s still a very high demand for cash. We see that every day.”

Claire Matthews, a banking expert from Massey University, said it was unlikely that private ATM providers were making big profits.

“They certainly charge higher fees – that has always been the case. I doubt that it means they are making huge profits; rather, I think it reflects the costs of running an ATM network and making a reasonable profit. Banks have probably been willing to accept a breakeven position on ATMs and have also been able to save on some location costs by having many of them in their own branches.”

Banks have reduced the number of branches and ATMs they operate around the country.

Almost 250 ATMs were withdrawn in one year, in the year to September 2020.

Basoma said private ATMs were regulated by the Reserve Bank and Payments NZ.