Higher mortgage arrears 'result of Reserve Bank-engineered downturn'

If a borrower gets seriously behind on their home loan, it can end up going to mortgagee sale.

There are now more than 18,000 mortgages on which payments are past due.

Centrix has released its latest data, which shows there were 28% more mortgages behind on payments in August than a year earlier, at 18,600.

But mortgage delinquencies had fallen slightly month-on-month for the third month in a row, taking the total percentage of loans in arrears to 1.25% in August.

The area with the largest proportion of loans in arrears was Opotiki, at 2.78%, followed by the Far North and Hauraki districts.

Wellington had the lowest level of mortgage arrears, at 0.76%, followed by Carterton and Selwyn.

Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank, said it was a natural result of the downturn caused by the Reserve Bank.

“Unfortunately, we are expecting a lift in financial distress as the weight of very restrictive interest rates feeds through,” he said.

“The Reserve Bank is orchestrating a slowdown, in a bold attempt to steamroll inflation back to 2%. Households are being hit with a cost-of-living crisis, a rapid rise in interest rates, and falling house prices – for now. The bigger concern is around unemployment. Defaults lift as unemployment lifts.

“And we’re likely to see the unemployment rate lift from a record low of 3.2% at the beginning of last year, to about 5.5% next year. The labour market is softening. The supply of labour has improved with the surge in migration. But at a time when demand for labour is weakening... The lift in unemployment is off very low levels, and back to something closer to normal. But it is a lift nonetheless. All by Reserve Bank design.”

Mortgage broker Glen McLeod said he was seeing more clients wanting advice about affordability of their home loans.

“The number of request to switch to interest-only has increased exponentially. With most of these requests we have to complete a new application to ensure that they can still afford the lending that they have in place. My first appointment this morning was exactly this type of inquiry. There is also a large number of requests to move providers looking for a lower interest rate."

For consumer lending, there was a slight drop in arrears from 11.7% in July to 11.62% in August, up 7.8% year-on-year.