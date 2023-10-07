Couple who walked away from $200k a year: 'Self-employment offers more'

A couple who gave up jobs paying $120,000 and $75,000 a year say they are at least twice as well off now as they would be if they were still employment – and it’s probably fear holding other New Zealanders back.

Cat and Jonny Peters established Hirestaff in 2019, offering labour hire services.

The company turned over $22 million in its 2023 year, up from $1.3m in 2020.

Cat said, while starting a business was a risk, “staying in a 9-to-5 job can be an even bigger risk”.

Jonny worked as a plumber in the UK before moving to New Zealand, where he worked for recruitment agencies before leaving to set up Hirestaff. Cat worked in marketing for Goodman Fielder.

”We were on capped salaries with a bit of bonus and commission but it wasn’t setting the world alight,” Cat said.

”The only way we could see to make money and get ahead was to do renovations. We bought a couple of houses, did them up and sold them on but what you have to put into that was a lot versus the return you got. When we started Hirestaff... the return you get from running your own business is massive. You can financially out-earn what you would in a normal career and potentially shorten your working career, too. We could retire in 10 years if we wanted to because of the financial reward we get.”

So far this financial year, the business has paid $10 million in wages to the 400 people on the books.

She said people thinking about starting their own business should weigh up the pros and cons.

“While we’ve had a lot of benefits from Hirestaff, there have been drawbacks.”

They were working long hours and it was hard to switch off, particularly as a couple. There was some flexibility to work around family commitments, but they often worked into the evening.

Kavinda Herath / Stuff National Party's deputy leader Nicola Willis speaks about the party's policies when it comes to tackling the broken healthcare system and staff shortages across the board.

”We never stop thinking about Hirestaff, it can be draining on your mental health. The hours you put in are a lot. We were working 50, 60, 70 hours a week when getting it off the ground and there was fluctuating income for the first six months and a lot of financial stress early on.

”We often sit down and go ‘is it actually worth it?’ particularly when big changes are out of our control. You don’t control other businesses, so when a $30,000 invoice never gets paid it directly impacts profits.”

Jonny estimated it took eight to 10 months to replace his previous salary of $75,000 with income from Hirestaff. Cat was still working during that time, so they lived off her income.

She said they had had some clients who did not pay because of their own business troubles, and changing legislation could have an impact on the business. Covid had caused their income to dry up overnight for a period.

But the business had experienced a lot of success.

“From a business perspective, it’s grown very fast. The team is now 19, at the beginning of last year it was five.”

Cat said the experience had been good for their own professional development, too, because they had to take on all aspects of the business, rather than the specialisations they might have had in employment.

“We're learning a lot and can progress really quickly versus what you would get in a regular career.”

She said they were two or three times better off than they were in their jobs. “We’ve cleared our mortgage, which is awesome and we are looking at what other investment opportunities there are.”

She said it was probably fear holding other people back from starting their own businesses.

Jonny said there were probably some practical factors, too. “Life gets in the way. Look at the housing market, you’ve got to get a mortgage - it's a big leap to give up a salary and try to do it yourself. Commitments get in the way a lot of the time.”