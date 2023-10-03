Costco workers strike pay agreement

People lined up to be the first through the doors of Costco when it opened.

Almost 200 Costco workers who are members of the First Union have signed a pay deal that will include a starting rate of $26.50 an hour.

The deal includes a “progressive pathway” to $30 per hour after four years with the company, as well as overtime and penal rates.

First Union assistant to the general secretary Bill Bradford said it was setting a new standard fro the supermarket and grocery industry.

The starting rate was higher than the living wage, of $26. The minimum wage is $22.70.

He said about two-thirds of Costco staff were union members and there had been several months spent negotiating the collective agreement. Members voted to ratify it last week.

Patrick Noone, managing director of Costco in New Zealand, talks about how the global retailer hired 350 workers in preparation for its grand opening. (ROB STOCK/STUFF)

"We’ve enjoyed constructive bargaining with Costco and our members are hopeful about building on this positive relationship over the coming years," Bradford said.

"These are demanding roles in a busy new store, and our members have been foundational in establishing good practices and relations with their communities.

"This agreement sets a new standard for supermarket wages in New Zealand ahead of a Fair Pay Agreement.”

In December, First Union signed a deal with Countdown that put the lowest-paid workers on the then-living wage, of $23.65.

Stats NZ data shows that across retail, workers were earning on average $29.73 in the second half of this year, up from $27.51 a year earlier.