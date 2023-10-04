Forget tax cuts, we need to face up to paying more tax, economists say

Tax cuts have been a focus of much conversation through this year’s election campaign.

The Green Party promised a reduction in income tax for anyone earning up to $120,000 a year. National promised tax cuts focused on middle-income households. ACT wants a two-tiered tax system. Te Pāti Māori proposed a $30,000 tax-free band and bracket adjustments it said would create cuts for 90% of New Zealanders.

But some commentators say this is the wrong conversation, and instead of focusing on tax cuts, New Zealanders need to face up to the need to pay more.

Independent economist Shamubeel Eaqub said both National and Labour were “pretending somehow we don’t have big long-term issues that we need to deal with and time is running out”.

He said an ageing population combined with high interest rates meant there was no headroom left. “In terms of reaching surplus they are all saying getting back to surplus is important but how do you do it while giving tax cuts and spending on things we’ve already promised ourselves?”

Tax expert Terry Baucher agreed the conversation needed to change. “I don’t believe the politicians of the two main parties are being serious enough about funding what’s ahead. It was the coming challenges that prompted the Tax Working Group to propose a capital gains tax.”

Brad Olsen, chief executive at Infometrics, said more tax would be needed if the country wanted to maintain or expand the current level of government services, and meet the commitments being made to aged care, superannuation and climate initiatives.

Most people might be happier to pay more tax if they could see what they were getting, Brad Olsen says.

“Without that, you have to make difficult choices about what we want the government to do, or not.”

He said most people, when asked whether they wanted the government to spend more, or if they were willing to pay more tax themselves, for a certain thing, would say yes.

“If you ask people if they want to make more tax in general the answer is usually as flat out ‘no’.

“That speaks to two things, a bit of distrust of politicians around what they decide to spend money on, and second, often when we talk about tax and government spending they are divorced – do you want to pay more money into an amorphous pit and, separately, do you want more spending on this area? We don’t link the two.”

He said many people assumed that when tax was talked about, it was income tax from working people. “I don’t think that’s particularly viable all that much more, longer-term.”

He said the conversation would need to shift. “The fact that we still don't tax particular forms of income remains a challenge. Theoretically, at least, the way I think we’ll eventually go in New Zealand is that people pay a capital gains tax or similar, offset to a degree by a change in income tax.

“Tax increases are not popular... but it comes down to what you want. As a household, if you want to fund more police, it’s a lot more efficient to get the government to do a collective buying pool to buy police than everyone having a personal guard. It’s just that when you get to wider areas you go ‘are we getting both the best bang for buck’ and ‘are we clear on what we’re trying to deliver here?’”

Olsen’s colleague Gareth Kiernan, chief forecaster at Infometrics, said New Zealanders were already paying significantly more due to this “bracket creep”.

“One might argue that that the tax take was too low when the current rates were set in 2010/11, but the fact that everybody is paying a higher proportion of their income in tax due to inflation and bracket creep over the last decade can’t be ignored.”

He said the fact that the government benefited from inflation moving people into higher tax brackets was wrong.

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub says we're having the wrong conversation.

“It reduces discipline on government spending and muddies the tax and welfare decision for voters. It would be more appropriate for tax thresholds to be indexed to incomes or inflation, so that if any government wanted to alter the income tax rates or thresholds, they would need to articulate the reasons for their policy.

“In the current environment, one might argue that there needs to be more investment in infrastructure, and more funding for healthcare, and therefore taxes need to go up to pay for that. Alternatively, one might argue that there has been considerable expansion in government spending in recent years with few results to show for it, so spending needs to be reined in and taxes can be cut to go alongside that change.

“If that was the choice voters were being presented with, then it becomes easier to decide which policy you agree with and which party to vote for. However, inflation means that any party advocating more spending can effectively push that option without it needing to be accompanied by legislated tax increases.”

He said the “right” amount of tax was a subjective value judgement. “The cost of providing government services is relatively easy to work out, but the value judgments emerge around the edges. For example, currently in New Zealand’s case, should dental care be free? Should the first year of tertiary education be free?

”The redistributive function of taxation centres around how equal or fair we want our society to be – what level of welfare safety net do we want in place? How much do we want to take from high-income earners to give to lower income earners?”

NZ Initiative chief economist Eric Crampton said reducing government spending could help to reduce the need for tax revenue.

“In 2018, core government spending was 27.9% of GDP. [Then-Prime Minister Jacinda] Ardern promised a set of initiatives that would have government spending at 28.8% of GDP in 2023.

“Core government spending is [now] forecast to be 33.5% of GDP next year and to decline to 31.4% of GDP by 2027 – if you think it likely that a re-elected Labour government would be able to hit that target.

“Maintaining spending at a fraction of GDP well above even what was promised in Ardern’s First Wellbeing Budget would require higher taxes over the longer term – whether through continued fiscal drag, or an inflation adjustment combined with higher tax rates or new taxes. But returning core government spending, as a fraction of the economy, to proportions consistent with the 2019 Wellbeing Budget’s forecasts may be preferable for those who question the value taxpayers have received from the additional ongoing spending.”