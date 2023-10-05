Sex Education's house for sale: How much does TV fame add to value?

Viewers of Netflix’s Sex Education have found much to covet when it comes to Gillian Anderson’s character, Jean Milburn.

Fans have gushed about her hair, her outfits – and her house.

And while sex therapist-chic may not come easily to most of us, if you have a spare £1.5 million (NZ$3.06m), you could own her house.

The huge, multi-storey red-and-white house that features in the programme is for sale.

The listing notes it was built in 1912 as a salmon fishing lodge. While the outside of the property was used in the show, the inside is quite different, with five bedrooms, three reception rooms, and outbuildings on just over four-and-a-half acres of land.

The real estate agents handling the sale told media the fact it was so well-known would add to its appeal.

But how has being well known affected the sale of other houses?

The Outrageous Fortune house

One of New Zealand’s best-known TV houses is from Outrageous Fortune. It was bought by a developer, demolished and replaced with a townhouse development. The Royal View Rd property in the West Auckland suburb of Te Atatū South was sold in October 2020 for $1.05m.

A similar property in the same street sold for $1.73m a year later, at the peak of the most recent cycle.

The Castle’s slice of serenity

Across the ditch, the house from Australian film The Castle sold for A$40,000 in 2017, seven times more than the A$5000 reserve.

The price was so low because it was just the house for sale, not the land– it was to be relocated to a caravan park.

Google Maps The Brady Bunch house was bought by someone not planning to live in it.

The Brady Bunch time warp

The house from The Brady Bunch went on the market in May this year for US$5.5 million (NZ$8.25m) but sold for US$3.2m. The buyer told media that she had no interest in living in it but would use it for charity and fundraising events.

Nick Goodall, head of research at property data firm Corelogic, said having a well-known property increased the potential reach of any advertising, which could then flow through to greater competition and therefore a higher house price.

He said, in the case of the Outrageous Fortune house, the potential for development would have made more difference to the price than it having featured on screen.