Tax cuts 'will push up interest rates' - or will they?

Whoever forms a government after the election is likely to have to make tough choices to balance the books, Westpac’s chief economist says.

Kelly Eckhold said it was likely that, in the short-term, the overall economy would be little changed, no matter who was successful.

“This reflects the starting point for the public finances – an obegal deficit despite the economy operating above trend – and little apparent desire by either National or Labour to take decisive action to cut spending or raise revenue to achieve a surplus before 2026/27.”

He said the major parties were all probably underestimating the spending required.

He said spending could be $7.7 billion higher than forecast in the pre-election fiscal update (Prefu) if public services were maintained at current levels and expenditure grew in line with population growth and inflation from 2024/2025 onwards. Prefu was used as a baseline by the major parties in their fiscal plans.

Eckhold did not expect a surplus by 2026/2027, as both National and Labour had forecast.

“Regardless of who is in power after the election, the Government will face tough fiscal choices. Unless the Government is prepared to run higher operating deficits and higher levels of debt, future budgets will likely require further cuts to spending and/or additional sources of revenue. And that will be in addition to what all parties have factored into their fiscal policies for this election.”

Analysts from investment bank Goldman Sachs warned National’s proposed tax cuts could exacerbate inflation and mean interest rates were higher for longer, the NZ Herald reported.

Eckhold said his calculation was that the party’s tax and spending policies could boost demand by up to 0.2% to 0.3% of gross domestic product (GDP).

He said, normally, tax cuts paid for by lower spending would have a slightly contractionary impact on the economy.

But the proposed tax on foreign purchasers of properties and online gambling, together with increased immigration charges, meant a transfer of income from foreigners to New Zealand,

“The bottom line in terms of the National policies is that they basically have a slightly tighter fiscal stance than the left-leaning parties. You can see that in the fact that their forecast fiscal surplus in 2027 is a bit higher than what the Prefu has, which is a reasonably approximation of what Labour would say it would deliver.

Stuff/Stuff Commentators are divided about the economic impact of tax cuts.

“All else equal, that doesn't really push interest rates up. If anything, it might push them down, but not by much because we’re talking about numbers that are pretty much the same in the scheme of things.”

The risk was that Labour’s fiscal plan could deliver a slightly weaker position than the right-leaning parties’ plans, he said. But, at a macroeconomic level, there was little difference between the major parties.

“There's broad agreement about what the fiscal strategy is going to be. But our forecast fiscal situation is weaker than Prefu and therefore all the parties, whether you’re National or Labour, left or right, will have pretty tough choices to balance if you want to not have net debt levels rising even faster than currently projected.”

He said he would agree with Goldman Sachs that National’s policies were housing market-friendly, which could prompt more investor interest. “They haven’t really been involved in the market for a while now. It could have implications for house prices.”

But whether that would lead to higher interest rates would depend on the context, he said. “If you already had a strong housing market and this was something that pushed it a bit further on, it could have a reasonable degree of impact in aggregate, but as a factor in its own right I don’t see enough there to make the Reserve Bank change its stance automatically.”

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said a National Government would mean interest rates and inflation would be higher for longer.

“When you've got big international institutions like Goldman Sachs saying that National’s tax plan would mean higher inflation for longer and therefore higher interest rates for longer, I do think that's something that we need to take seriously.”

National leader Christopher Luxon said Treasury advice was that tax relief was less inflationary than government spending.

“Our tax plan is actually fully funded," he said. “Our fiscal plan has government spending about $3.5b less than this Government. We are here because this Government has not been able to control government spending. The fiscal risk sits with this Government.”