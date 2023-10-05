'Scam' vs 'gutter politics': Labour, National trade blows over tax cuts

Sir John Key talks about his time in politics and his advice for National Party leader Christopher Luxon.

Labour claims National’s tax policy is a “scam” – but one commentator says it would have been hard for the party to frame its tax cuts in any other way.

Analysis by the Council of Trade Unions (CTU) showed that only 3000 households would receive the full $250 a fortnight that National has touted in its tax policy, which aims the largest tax cuts at those earning the median income.

“Ninety-nine per cent of Kiwi households won’t get $250 a fortnight despite National’s publicity materials claiming that is what ‘an average-income family with children’ would receive – that’s a lie,” Labour finance spokesperson Grant Robertson said.

“There are 1.6 million household in New Zealand. Only 0.18% of them will get the $250 that National’s promotional materials claim an ‘average family’ will get.

“National have been scamming New Zealanders about their number one policy in this election and they’re now exposed.”

CTU economist Craig Renney said $250 was not a representative number. He had not calculated the average tax cut that would be received.

“It varies so wildly. The other thing is that it’s where do you stop counting? You could say here’s the tax changes, that’s one thing. But that’s paid for by benefit changes and there are around 350,000 people who would lose money because of the benefit changes.

“There are other changes that have been sunk into that to pay for tax cuts like losing the free prescriptions, bus services... very quickly it becomes quite a task to ascribe how much each household would normally pay for prescriptions for each point in time and add that into the cost-benefit analysis.”

Stuff/Stuff Labour and National are trading blows over National’s promised tax cuts.

National has said that tax cuts would range from $4 a fortnight for people with income of $30,000 a year through to $51 for people earning between $54,000 and $66,000. The highest earners would be $40 a week better off.

Including Working for Families and the party’s promised childcare rebate, it calculated that two-income households with one child and $300 in weekly childcare costs would be a maximum $252 a fortnight better off if they were earning between $115,000 and $130,000, combined.

Brad Olsen, chief executive at Infometrics, said the debate probably spoke to the fact that it was hard to provide tax relief on what would seem like a large enough scale to make an impact with voters without it quickly becoming cost-prohibitive.

He said it would be difficult for National to explain what its tax cut policy would deliver if it broke down its messaging to how each household scenario would be affected.

“It’s very difficult to explain what might happen without some kind of simplifying scenario.”

National said more than 250,000 people had used its tax calculator.

“We’ve been clear that how much people receive depends on their individual income and circumstances,” spokesperson Nicola Willis said.

“It shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that some families will receive more, and others will receive less - it all depends on their individual circumstances.

“We’ve carefully targeted our plan so that families with young kids on modest incomes receive the most. We’ve consistently said families could benefit by up to $250 a fortnight. Around 3000 families will get that maximum amount while others will get less.”

She said 1.4 million people would get at least $30 a fortnight.

National campaign chair Chris Bishop said Labour was driving CTU analysis.

“The CTU has attempted to launch another attack on National’s tax relief plan. A closer look at the file shows it is in the name of Clint Smith – the same Clint Smith who was an advisor to Jacinda Ardern and now works for Capital Government Relations, set up by former Ardern chief of staff Neale Jones.

“This prompted us to go back and look closer at other CTU attacks. On May 23, the CTU issued an attack on National’s tax plan. The name on the file attached is Mike Jaspers – former chief press secretary to Jacinda Ardern, who also works for Capital Government Relations.

“The CTU economist Craig Renney was most recently adviser to Grant Robertson. Rather than take responsibility for providing abysmal advice to his minister that has driven high inflation and high interest rates or advocate for his members who would be better off under National’s tax relief plan, he is spending his days peddling nasty attacks on National.

“It seems there is no limit to how low Labour will go with their campaign of misinformation and gutter politics. But why anyone is taking them or the CTU seriously at this point is beyond me.”