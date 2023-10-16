Susan Edmunds: Petrol prices likely to keep the pressure on inflation

The rising price of petrol is adding to the pain drivers are already feeling with the cost of living crisis.

Rising fuel prices are likely to have pushed inflation higher in the latest quarter and may pause the trend of falling annual inflation.

Stats NZ is due to release the latest consumer price index (CPI) data this week and forecasters expect anyone hoping for a drop in prices to be disappointed.

Gareth Kiernan, chief forecaster at Infometrics, said he expected inflation to be up 2.5% in the quarter, and 6.4% for the year. That is up from an annual rate of 6% in the June quarter.

“The main reason for this very strong result is the surge in petrol prices over the last quarter, with the reinstatement of the full fuel excise duty combined with the lift in international oil prices,” he said.

“The 19% increase in petrol means that it will add almost 0.8 percentage points to the quarterly result on its own. Diesel prices are also up by about 11% on average for the quarter, but their weighting in the CPI is much smaller so diesel doesn’t really have a significant effect.”

He said council rates could also play a part, if it proved true that this year’s increase was larger than normal due to the funding pressures councils were under. An increase in excise duty at the start of July could also push up the prices of alcoholic beverages, and rents were picking up.

“Our forecast is probably close to the top end of market expectations, but the unexpected surge in petrol prices over the last few weeks has been a game-changer for the numbers.”

He said, while they were tough on motorists, the Reserve Bank would probably largely ignore fuel prices when it reviewed the official cash rate (OCR) next month.

“Higher petrol prices act like a tax, sucking more money out of consumers’ pockets and leaving less money to spend on other goods and services.

"The biggest risk from the fuel price spike is what it does to transport costs for businesses in coming quarters, particularly when taken in tandem with the return to full road user charges. Those combined effects could lead to more price increases during 2024 for all goods and services that rely on things being transported around the country, meaning that inflation could take longer to moderate next year than is currently expected.”

STUFF The consumer price index (CPI) records changes in the price of hundreds of goods and services. (First published January 20, 2022)

ANZ economist Henry Russell said he expected a 2.1% quarterly lift and 6% year-on-year. He said stripping out what was “temporary noise” would be most important for the central bank in working out what it meant for interest rates.

“The Reserve Bank will be watching the suite of core inflation measures closely – these have yet to meaningfully trend down and if core inflation pressures do not show clear signs of moderation, that could cause them to hike in November. These measures are likely to be the most important for the Reserve Bank, rather than the headline figure, which they acknowledged could be stronger in the near term than they previously expected.”

ASB expected a quarterly increase of 2.2% and an annual increase of 6.1%.

”Core inflation rates are expected to remain high, but will be looking for signs of slippage, providing the Reserve Bank with some reassurance that the extensive monetary tightening to date is gaining traction. Conditions that should see annual inflation settle below 3% look to be in place, but a nervous wait lies ahead.”

ASB said, because the Reserve Bank was already expecting a strong inflation result this quarter, the hurdle for another cash rate hike was still high.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Motorists have felt the hit of rising fuel prices.

“Annual CPI inflation has been above 5% for two years and while we expect inflation to eventually move lower, the Reserve Bank will be wary of the risk high inflation persists. As such, we expect the Reserve Bank to maintain restrictive OCR settings for as long as it takes to ensure inflation settles below 3%. It would take a large deflationary shock for the OCR to move lower before 2025.”

Post-Covid demand for travel and the Fifa Women’s World Cup were likely to have kept airfare and accommodation prices up, they said.

But there were some brighter spots – food price data in the third quarter showed its smallest quarterly increase in two years.

“We expect annual CPI inflation to move below 3% before the end of next year, driven by a sharper cooling of tradable/goods prices than for non-tradables/services. Uncertainty remains pronounced and there is always the risk that inflation might not cool as quickly as we would like. However, conditions are in place that should see inflation move lower over time.”

But Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank, said he expected a lower inflation figure – around 1.9% for the quarter and 5.8% for the year. He said a number below 6% would be a significant psychological shift for many people.

He said the level of domestic inflation would be the most important consideration for the Reserve Bank.

“Core measures of inflation – stripping out the volatile food and energy prices – have been moving in the right direction... We should see the downtrend continue. However, it’s still a long way back beneath 3%.”