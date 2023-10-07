At what age should we get the pension? Here's how parties' policies compare

PM Jacinda Ardern says the superannuation age will stay at 65 (video first published in July 2021).

New Zealand is often described as having one of the most generous pension systems in the world. Once you reach the age of eligibility, almost everyone who has lived in the country long enough qualifies for NZ Super.

But the question of what that age should be has become an increasingly vexed one over the years, as the cost of paying for superannuation for an ageing population increases. It is forecast that the cost of NZ Super will rise from $18.931 billion in the 2022/2023 year to just over $53b in 2042/2043.

Here’s how the parties’ policies compare.

Labour

In previous years, Labour has proposed raising the age to 67, though it has since backed away from that.

Labour says it would maintain the status quo if it was returned to power in the election.

It would keep the age of eligibility at 65, continue NZ Super Fund Contributions and maintain the Winter Energy Payment, which delivers single pensioners just over $20 a week to help with higher winter power bills. Couples get just over $30.

Labour would also continue to index the pension to wage growth. It is set at 66% of the average ordinary time wage, after tax.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff It’s sensible to adjust the age of eligibility, Nicola Willis says.

National

National would bump up the age of eligibility – but not for a while.

It wants to increase the age of eligibility to 67 but the adjustments would not start being made until 2044.

Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis has said the changes would not affect anyone born before 1979.

“This sensible change reflects the reality that New Zealanders are healthier and living longer than ever. It is a financially responsible step.”

It is a similar idea to that introduced by former National leader Bill English, when he was prime minister.

Then, the plan was for phased changes from 2037, with the age rising to 67 in 2040.

While National would increase benefits at the rate of CPI inflation rather than wages, it would continue to index superannuation to 66% of the average wage.

It would maintain the Winter Energy Payment and contributions to the NZ Super Fund.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF ACT leader David Seymour would start making changes sooner.

ACT

ACT would increase the NZ Super age to 67 at a rate of three months per year, starting from the 2024/2025 financial year.

Then it would be indexed to life expectancy so it would increase if future generations were living longer.

Leader David Seymour said New Zealand was becoming an outlier in not raising the age.

“People are living over ten years longer than they were two generations ago, and they are having fewer children to pay taxes for superannuation. That means our current approach is not fair or sustainable.

“Someone who is currently retired would see no difference from this policy. Someone who is currently 64 would be eligible for superannuation two months later than currently planned. Someone who is currently 61 would be eligible for superannuation at 65 years and eight months instead of 65. Someone who is currently 51 would be eligible to retire in 16 years’ time instead of 14. In that time, life expectancy will have increased by approximately two years.”

The party would link increases in superannuation to CPI inflation rather than wages.

He said people would be allowed to withdraw their KiwiSaver funds at 65, no matter what the age of eligibility for the pension was.

ACT would also stop the Winter Energy Payment.

Green Party

The Greens would maintain universal superannuation for all New Zealanders 65 years and older, with a $16-a-week increase in after-tax payments from its tax reset.

It would continue to pay the Winter Energy Payment, on top of the Clean Power Payment it proposes.

Stuff/Stuff Te Pāti Māori would like super eligibility to life expectancy.

Te Pāti Māori

Te Pati Maori argues that the age of eligibility should be tied to life expectancy. A Māori baby born today is expected to die seven-and-a-half years earlier than a non-Māori baby, so the party proposes that the pension should start earlier for Māori by this margin.

As the life expectancy gap closes, so too would the pension age gap.

NZ First

NZ First would not change the age of eligibility for the pension and would keep it at 66% of the net average wage.

It would also fund rates relief for SuperGold cardholders, to apply for a 50% council rates rebate for their own hoe up to $1600 a year