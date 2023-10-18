Here's how NZ households have lost a combined $255b

No surprise? We all have a bit less of this.

It’s not only that everything is more expensive - we’re also less wealthy.

Data from Stats NZ shows that New Zealanders’ combined household net wealth fell $33.5 billion or 1.5% in the June quarter.

It follows falls in the previous five quarters, taking the total decline to $255.2b since the peak in December 2021.

Then, we were worth a combined $2432b. Now we have $2177b.

Wealth is calculated as the value of all the assets owned by households, minus their debts.

Stats NZ national accounts institutional sectors senior manager Paul Pascoe said the drop in the quarter was mainly due to the fall in the value of New Zealanders’ shares and investment funds, and the value of owner-occupied properties.

Falling house prices have led household wealth drops since September 2022. A rise in household loans of $2.5b in the quarter also eroded wealth.

Equity and investment fund shares fell by $19.9b or 2.2% in the June quarter, partly offset by a $3.3b rise in currency and deposits and a $2.6b increase in insurance and pensions.

Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank, said the downward trend would continue for a while.

“I think what we’re seeing in financial markets is a bit of volatility, there’s a lack of conviction out there in markets at the moment.”

He said that would last until central banks stopped increasing interest rates. “We’ve seen a massive move higher in the last couple of years and even the last couple of months have been pretty savage, that weakens expectations for equities.”

He said when rates started to fall it would be a big turning point for financial markets, which would boost the value of equities.

But he said the property market had already hit a turning point, which was a big driver of New Zealanders’ wealth.

“When you're talking Kiwi wealth it’s pretty much a discussion on house prices. You look at the US and households over there own a much greater percentage of their assets as equities and other stuff. In New Zealand we are very narrow-minded, we love property and property and property. That is kind of our focus. We try to own our own home and then the next thing is to own someone else’s home.”

He said May seemed to be the low point for the housing market and activity and prices had shifted higher since.

“We haven’t seen a surge or flood, just persistent ticking higher in activity and prices over the last four months. Now we are in the season of housing activity. Spring and summer are when it all happens. What we are hearing from mortgage brokers and mobile mortgage managers is that there has been quite a sharp turnaround in confidence and expectations. House prices are much more likely to rise over the next year than fall.”

He said by the end of next year, prices could have gained 5% or 7%, “a significant turnaround from a 17% contraction we’ve just gone through”.

ANZ economist Miles Workman agreed things should improve now that the housing market had found a floor.

“It’s important to note that the significant lift in net worth over 2020 and 2021 was off the back of an over-inflated housing market. A dip in net worth driven by a correction in house prices to something a little more sustainable probably isn’t a bad thing if it means housing-related risks to the financial system and broader economy are now a little more contained.”