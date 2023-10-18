'Higher for longer' interest rate shift blamed for Kiwibank increases

Kiwibank is increasing a range of its home loan and term deposit rates.

Its one-year fixed home loan rate is increasing from 7.15% to 7.25%.

Its two-year special rate lifts from 6.99% to 7.05%, its three-year fixed special from 6.69% to 6.89%, its four-year special from 6.49% to 6.79% and its five-year special from 6.49% to 6.79%.

Standard rates have been lifted by the same margins, to between 7.69% for four- and five-year rates and 8.25% for one-year rates.

Term deposit rates lift by between 15 basis points at the shorter end to 30 basis points for five-year terms.

Consumer price index data was weaker than expected on Tuesday, which prompted commentators to say further official cash rate (OCR) increases were less likely – although some predicted the rate could stay at its current 5.5% through to 2025.

Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan said there were a few factors affecting the Kiwibank movements.

“At the shorter end, Kiwibank looks like it’s moving its mortgages to be more in line with the other banks – previously they’ve been a little bit lower,” he said.

He said the cost of funding on international markets was also having an effect.

“At the longer end, there is still definite upward pressure coming through in the wholesale markets, with swap rates up to seven years hitting their highest levels in the last couple of weeks since at least 2010. Ten-year rates are at their highest since 2011.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

"Although the inflation numbers yesterday presented some good news on the imported inflation front – apart from oil, there’s ongoing concerns in international markets that getting inflation down from its current rates of 3.5% to 4.5% across the likes of the US, Canada, and Europe could prove more difficult than the easing in inflation over the last nine to 15 months.

“Markets are betting that although most central banks now have their cash rate targets close to or at their peaks, the timing of any potential interest rate cuts is being pushed out, which is driving up longer-term rates. At the moment, New Zealand’s longer-term wholesale rates are being taken along on that ride.”