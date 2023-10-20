NZ may get away with economic 'soft landing', forecasters say

Infometrics Gareth Kiernan says the numbers show the economy should be heading in a more positive direction in the next year, and inflation should keep coming down.

New Zealand appears to be on track for an economic “soft landing” and should avoid another recession, Infometrics says.

It has released its latest forecasts, which show economic activity is likely to be patchy over the coming quarters but year-end growth is predicted to bottom out at 0.9% during 2024.

That is more than a percentage point higher than the low point that had been predicted earlier in the year.

Chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan said the economy was proving more resilient than had been expected when the Reserve Bank started rapidly increasing interest rates to dampen activity.

"If you look over the next 12 months, we’re not expecting that weakness in household spending and economic growth to be as marked.”

He said things would overall be easier for households than some had feared.

“It does reflect that the unemployment rate is still at 3.6%," he said. “In terms of people’s confidence in their income and that sort of thing, it’s holding together better. That’s not to say there won’t be households out there being pretty heavily squeezed by mortgage rates and the higher cost of living but generally speaking there’s a bit of a surprise in how well households have weathered the storm.”

He said the flow of migrants into the country had played a big part in supporting the economy, which meant the results were less positive on a per capita basis.

“The addition of 110,000 people to the population over the last year has filled workforce vacancies and skill shortages, boosted demand even as household budgets are being squeezed, and created a moderate pick-up in the housing market.”

Kelly Hodel/Waikato Times The economy might be patchy, but it’s holding up better than some expected.

Kiernan said while there could still be some quarters in which gross domestic product (GDP) went backwards, the country should avoid a recession.

Inflationary risks also looked to be mostly dissipating, he said. Inflation should return to the Reserve Bank's target band of 1% to 3% by the end of next year or the start of 2025. Kiernan said the official cash rate would probably remain on hold until close to that time.

“Much of the slowdown in inflation to date has been driven by weaker global price pressures and the normalisation of international supply chains, but inflation is still forecast to trend down towards 3% by early 2025. The bank is now unlikely to lift the official cash rate above 5.5%, but lingering price pressures could also prevent any rate cuts until late next year.

“Domestic inflationary risks that could persist into 2024 are presented by higher oil prices and transport costs, continued wage pressures if the labour market remains tight, or flow-on effects from the housing market recovery into broader consumer spending trends.”

He said the incoming government’s expected relaxation of tax rules for property investors would boost buyer demand for housing.

But if interest rate cuts did not happen until late 2024, mortgage rates would hold above 6% next year and keep housing relatively unaffordable.

The cost of servicing a home loan was likely to limit how much house prices could rise in 2024.

“The economic outlook is not without its challenges, which reflect the severe stresses the economy has been under throughout the last three years,” Kiernan said.

“However, trends in current inflation and growth expectations are both relatively good, all things considered. There is a sense that the rebalancing of the New Zealand economy after the pandemic could have been a lot more harrowing than what we are currently experiencing.”