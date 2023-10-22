The million-dollar KiwiSavers: Here’s how to get more money in your account

Here's what you need to know to get your KiwiSaver account working for you.

Hundreds of New Zealanders have more than $500,000 saved in their KiwiSaver accounts, and a number have amassed more than $1 million.

Data from ANZ, the country’s biggest KiwiSaver provider, shows that while the average balance across all of their members was about $28,000, 27,000 had $100,000 or more, fewer than 500 had a balance of $500,000 or more, and 70 had a balance of at least $1 million.

While seven figures in your retirement savings might not be immediately achievable, if it’s time to bump up your KiwiSaver account, what can you do?

Identify your goals

The first thing to do is work out where your KiwiSaver account fits into your overall financial life.

You’ll need to work through questions like: Is this for retirement or a first home? Do you have other investments? What sort of retirement do you want to have? How much time do you have to reach your targets?

This will help get your settings right.

Find the right fund

Once you know what you’re saving for, you’ll need to find a fund that will give you the best shot of getting there.

If you are aiming to use your KiwiSaver account for a first home in the next few months, you’ll probably want to move it to (or keep it in) something conservative, or even a cash fund, so that you know what you have available to you.

Some people have been caught out by the markets dropping just as they came to withdraw their money for a first home.

If you are saving for retirement, and that’s still a few years away, you’ll probably want to take more risk. This can generate much better outcomes over time, but comes with more bumpiness. That means you will need to be able to hold on through periods when your balance falls. (You can tell yourself you’re getting a bargain.)

As an example, use a 25-year-old starting out in KiwiSaver, earning about the median annual income of $62,000 a year and contributing 3% of their income, matched by an employer.

In a balanced fund, they could save about $240,000 by 65, if they did not withdraw anything for a first home.

Being in an aggressive fund could add $120,000 to their final total, without changing the amount they had to contribute themselves.

Set your contributions at the right level

Most commentators say that the current 3% plus 3% minimum settings are not enough to give people the retirement they want.

Massey University research estimated that a single person living a “choices” lifestyle in a metropolitan centre would need to have saved $824,000 to make up the difference between what the pension would provide and what they would need.

A two-person household in the same area would need to have saved $969,000, or just under $485,000 each.

A two-person “no-frills” retirement in a metropolitan area would need $235,000.

Most KiwiSaver providers have a calculator online that you can use to see how different contribution rates and fund types will affect your outcome.

Keep reviewing it

The right fund and contribution rate for you at 30 may not still be the right option at 50.

It’s worth checking in on your account every so often to make sure that it is still a good fit for you and that you are making the right level of contribution.

If you get a pay rise, it could be worth bumping up your contribution rate before you get used to the new level of income.