How will we spot the next home loan bargains?

Infometrics Gareth Kiernan says mortgage holders won't have any real relief until the end of next year, even though interest rate increases seem unlikely.

Auckland homeowner Brian Thom says he wishes he had gone with his initial plan to fix his mortgage for five years in 2021.

He’s not the only person experiencing regret – John Bolton, founder of mortgage broking firm Squirrel, says that with hindsight, there would be few people who wouldn’t wish they had locked in the super-low Covid rates for longer.

Since October 2020, a five-year special rate has increased from about 3% on average to close to 6.5%, according to Reserve Bank data.

So why didn’t more of us fix then, and how can we spot the next time to lock in for longer?

An industry source who did not want to be identified said the situation in late 2020 and 2021 was markedly different. Back then, the Reserve Bank was asking retail banks to prepare for a negative official cash rate and there were expectations that mortgage rates could drop below 2%.

Many people thought any inflation that arrived thanks to Covid disruption would be short-lived.

One-year rates dropped to a low of about 2.3% on average across all banks, so buyers were paying more for a longer fix, with no indication at that stage of how fast rates were going to rise.

Some people did point out that the five-year rates looked appealing.

Independent economist Tony Alexander remembers “jumping up and down like an idiot” trying to get the message through that borrowers should think about fixing.

But he said people took whatever rate was the lowest.

“They chose to fix for one or two years at about 2.29% or 2.5%, rather than fix for five years at the lowest cost [which] I saw was 2.99%, but some people I know got less than that,” Alexander said. “People just took whatever rate was the lowest. I don’t believe they or the advisers they were speaking with had a view on where rates were going to go.”

He said his own view wasn’t based on an idea that rates would rise, just that they were “absurdly low” and unlikely to be able to stay at that level for long.

Stuff Interest rates have risen sharply.

Mortgage adviser Glen McLeod said from late 2020 on, he thought interest rates were going to rise and advised people to break their rates and fix for three to five years.

“It is not an exact science. We have to make a call based on what we know of the market and stand behind the advice that we provide,” McLeod said. “It is not possible to get it 100% right. We can only go on economic indicators that we read about from various economists and the Reserve Bank. The more time on the job and in the market does help a lot.”

Since the global financial crisis, a series of one-year fixes has generally been a cheaper option than fixing for longer terms.

Alexander said the Covid experience was a bit of an anomaly in that regard.

“This was just so blindingly, obviously low a rate, that was what was motivating me – 2.99% over years, seriously? I’d never seen it before. It takes a global pandemic and a panicking central bank to get to that.”

Alexander said a few factors would come in to play to spot longer-term rates looking like a good bet again.

“There will be a time to fix long term again. But it’s not now. If I was borrowing at the moment, I would do what most people are doing and fix for 18 to 24 months. I think that’s reasonable.”

To spot the best long-term rates again, people would need to work out what the new averages were going to be for interest rates, and fix when rates looked to be at the bottom of that, Alexander said.

“If I had to guess, I would guess in two or three years’ time.”

Brokers are often wary about long-term fixes because of the difficulty that can arise if someone’s circumstances change.

If you lock in at a longer rate and then need or want to break the loan once rates have fallen, the break fees can be expensive.

Mortgage adviser Bruce Patten said he was happy for people to fix for a long time if it was for a rental property. But he was more wary about people fixing their own home loans.

“I would normally just say, think where you were five years ago, and how much has changed. If you aren’t likely to make any major changes to your circumstances in the next five years, and the rates are low and you want to know your mortgage funding rate, then there is nothing stopping you from fixing for five years.”