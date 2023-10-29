'The last taboo': Menopause symptoms hitting women at work

Judene Edgar says people should be more open about menopause, since it affects about half the population.

Judene Edgar says it’s time that menopause – and how it affects women in the workplace – was more openly discussed.

She says, while she is not officially menopausal yet, the symptoms of perimenopause have affected her for the past eight years. In that time, she has worked a number of office-based roles, where they had an impact.

“There have been times where I’ve had to leave a room because I’ve been overheated. I just can’t be there any more. There are times where I have had menopausal brain, and I feel like a moron as I sit there and suddenly have to smile somewhat inanely because I have no idea what I was talking about.”

She said people often did not understand, if they had not experienced the same thing. Men and women of all ages were sometimes reluctant to discuss it, she said. But she said it would make a big difference if people were more open. “People being comfortable to say ‘I’m dying in this room, can we open a window or turn up the airconditioning?’ If people are cold they can put a jacket on but if I’m in puddles of sweat there’s a limit to how many layers of clothes I can take off.”

Research by Global Women and ANZ found three-quarters of women experiencing menopause symptoms said they negatively affected their work but only 11% had talked to a manager about it.

Many felt they were working at 20% to 30% below their best because of the symptoms and one in four said their ability to work was halved. Brain fog and loss of concentration were the most common symptoms reported but others said they had lost interest or motivation or felt more stressed. But 94% of employers said they had no concerns about women’s performance during menopause. Only one in five male managers said they felt very knowledgeable about menopause.

“Menopause occurs at a critical time in a woman’s career when many are experiencing career successes or achieving leadership roles,” said Theresa Gattung, Global Woman chairperson.

RNZ Some believe menopause is the only thing holding women in their 50s back from living the best days of their lives.

ANZ’s general manager of talent and culture, Michelle Russell, said there was a shared responsibility for understanding the effects of menopause in the workplace.

“Increased understanding is essential for creating an inclusive environment that supports gender equality," Russell said. “This research shows us the diverse nature of work in New Zealand presents some challenges, but I encourage all employers to look at ways to normalise menopause, identify ways to support their female employees, and provide guidance for managers so they can support their staff.”

An earlier survey by Frog Recruitment showed 60% of respondents said menstrual pain or perimenopause symptoms significantly affected their experience at work.

Managing director Shannon Barlow said 78% of women aged 45 to 60 were in the workforce.

“This is the age range most women will experience menopause. The transitional phase of perimenopause, marked by fluctuating and declining reproductive hormones, can introduce an array of physical and psychological symptoms, creating formidable hurdles for women in their professional lives. There are 34 symptoms of perimenopause – 34!.

TE AO Pacific Media Network is leading the way by providing an extra 12 days of leave each year for those experiencing menstrual cycles and menopause.

“Now, of course, you may not be experiencing all 34 but it’s easy to see how it could be more difficult to perform to your usual standards while your body is slowly going through these changes.”

She said perimenopause could last four to eight years and 20% of women had severe and long-lasting symptoms. “I would say it is a significant problem. Another part of the problem is that employers have been slow to acknowledge the issue, let alone do something about it.”

She said workplaces had a legal responsibility to create a safe and healthy environment for all employees.

“Beyond the legal aspect, they must also consider the repercussions of neglecting this issue on employee satisfaction, well-being, and overall productivity. The silent struggle of women enduring perimenopause deserves attention and action, not only for the individuals involved but for the workforce as a whole.”

She said there was a misconception that a menopause policy would mean offering more paid leave.

“That may be part of a solution but many businesses may not be in a position to wear those extra costs and what may be of more value to women is the organisation showing they are supportive and making appropriate workplace accommodations – integrating menopause into existing policies such as flexible work, and work zones.”

Edgar said women could benefit from a good support network. “People around you who help you know, yes your waist is thickening but that’s okay, yes your eyes are streaming continuously, here are the drops that helped me... the more it’s normalised – it’s 50% of the population. It’s not a secret but for some reason it’s the last taboo. We can put red on a pad in an ad, why is menopause still the joke of sitcoms?”