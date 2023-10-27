McJob no more: McDonald's offers careers, managing director says

Forget about a “McJob” - McDonald’s hires about 10,000 people in New Zealand every year, and for some of them, it leads to a long career with the fast food giant, the managing director says.

Kylie Freeland, managing director of McDonald’s in New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, has worked at the company for 27 years, since she started as a 16-year-old.

“McDonald’s had a reputation for good training, was a good place to work and the local place in my area. My ambition was to do it for a couple of years before I went and did further things, that’s why I studied radiation therapy,” she said.

“But when it came to the end of my degree I had actually gone through the management programme and they gave me an opportunity to open as brand new restaurant… I decided I would stay for a year and do that, and that’s turned into what is now a 27-year career.”

She said she worked through operations in Brisbane and joined the Australian and New Zealand business nine years ago, working in procurement and supply chains before moving to become managing director in New Zealand.

She said about 60% or 70% of the staff at the McDonald's corporate office had started in restaurants.

People who started work in a restaurant could go into corporate areas such as accounting or real estate and development, if that was what they were interested in, she said, or work towards becoming a manager or franchisee. To become a McDonald’s franchisee candidates generally need around $1.8 million in equity.

They went through a 12-month training process, signed a 20-year licence agreement and negotiated to purchase a restaurant as they became available. McDonald’s said there were typically three to five people working through that process at any given time.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Sarah Hassett on becoming a McDonalds franchisee

Freeland said McDonalds had shaken off any negative reputation it might have had about offering poorly paid roles. “I think we’re proud to have a great reputation as a great employer with diversity in the workplace, flexibility of work…. people can join us to work in the restaurant but there are pathways beyond that.”

She said McDonalds would hire more than 10,000 people a year because many were students who went on to other careers. “That’s something that’s built into the business and not a negative thing at all.”

Crew start on $22.80 an hour, moving up to $23.05 when they have completed crew certificate in operations (CCO) training and $23.35 after 12 months. Trainers and maintenance people earn $23.60, shift supervisors or McCafe team leaders $25.85. The current minimum wage is $22.70.

People who went to managerial levels would shift on to salary packages.

More than 10,000 people had undertaken McDonald’s training programmes in the past five years. It offers NZQA credits for things such as food and beverage service and barista training.

But John Crocker, national secretary at the Unite union, cautioned that not everyone who worked for McDonalds would progress through to higher ranks.

He said McDonalds was not the worst or most problematic of New Zealand’s fast food employers, but it did not have the overtime rates that Restaurant Brands.

He said some franchisees were better than others at helping staff through the training to get to higher levels of pay.

“We’ve got a lot of members who’ve been there a long time, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’ve advanced.”

He said there was more variation in the fast food sector these days. “Good employers have come to the table and decided to pay the living wage. There has been such a staffing shortage in the last couple of years that some businesses have been forced to pay more. McDonald’s hasn’t budged in that respect.”

McDonald’s said it had agreed new collective and individual employment agreements with staff earlier in 2023, and was working through the Fair Pay Agreement process as part of the hospitality sector.

“We have a starting rate above national minimum wage and we pass any increase in national minimum wage through all our hourly rates. A shift supervisor earns around the current living wage. It’s important to remember that the living wage is based around a household of two adults with two children.

“A large percentage of McDonald’s workforce is under 20, and for many it is their first part or full-time job. We haven’t paid youth rates for nearly two decades, and our training pathway allows staff to learn while they earn. Staff who stay with us and work up through our pathway can quickly earn at or above the living wage.”