Don't drink and shop, start investing: Resolutions to make in 2024

Is 2024 the year that you get your money life in order?

Many people start the new year with a pledge to do better with their finances, or finally get on top of debt.

But not all resolutions are created equal, and not all will get you to the outcomes you’re hoping for.

Here are a few to get you started, or give you some inspiration.

Set up a regular payment to a savings account.

If you don’t have money going from your main bank account to a savings account regularly, now is a good time to change that. You’ll need to settle on an amount that is enough to make a difference, but not so much that you can’t cope without it and end up having to raid your savings to get through the month.

If you can save $200 a fortnight, you’ll end up with $5200 at the end of the year, assuming you don’t earn any interest or pay any fees on the account.

Even better, start investing

If you can face taking a bit more risk, you could do better by investing.

Someone who started with $1000 in a balanced fund (you can find managed funds on platforms like Sharesies or InvestNow) and then contributed $100 a fortnight for 10 years could have just under $40,000 in 10 years’ time.

You could also invest in shares directly, which riskier because you don’t spread your investment in the same way as you would in a fund, but sometimes can feel more fun.

Regularly check getting good deal on utilities

It’s worth checking regularly that you’re getting the best deal you can on things like your power, mobile and internet.

Comparison sites, like Mobile Compare, NZ Compare and Powerswitch, make this fairly easy to do and you can sometimes get incentives to shift, such as electronic devices or account credits, which make it particularly worthwhile. You could do this once or twice a year.

Don’t let debt hang around

Debt gets expensive when you let it linger. If you have a credit card, pay it in full each month. This means you get the benefit of the interest-free period that most cards offer, as well as avoiding charges adding up.

Buy now pay later accounts also need to be kept an eye on because any missed payments can attract penalties. If you’ve signed up to any interest-free loans for things like appliances or furniture, check that the payments you’re making are enough to clear the loan within the interest-free period. Sometimes the amount you're asked to pay is not sufficient.

Think before spending

If you set yourself a rule that you’ll sleep on any purchase over a certain amount of money, you may cut down your spending. If you tell yourself you’ll leave any purchase of more than $150, for example, for at least 24 hours to see if you still want it, you may find you often don’t.

Susan Edmunds/STUFF Money resolutions

Start talking more about money and investing

It can be easier to make good decisions when other people around you are, too. If your friends aren’t interested in having conversations about your investment plans or your financial goals, find people who are. There are chat groups on social media discussing things like share investing and the property market, and lots of TikTokers offering tips. Look for legitimate, verified groups and sources and be wary of anyone you meet online who tries to get you to part with your cash – scammers abound with too-good-to-be-true offers.

Take steps to set up a passive income

A passive income is one that keeps rolling in without you having to make any effort. This could be a share investment paying dividends, a portfolio of investment properties funding your retirement (we’re thinking big here). Sometimes people even generate an income by designing something - a course, a planner or piece of art – and making it available for people to download online, with a payment each time.

Regularly check in on KiwiSaver

Don’t forget about your KiwiSaver scheme. It’s worth checking to make sure you’re happy that the fund you’re in is a good fit for your goals, and that you're contributing enough to get you to the retirement you want – or the first home deposit you need. There are calculators online that will help you compare the results if you change your settings, maybe contributing more or switching your fund type. If you’re not a full-time employee, make a note to check in June that you’ve contributed at least $1042 to get the full government contribution.

Don’t drink and online shop

Related to the resolution to think before you spend, don’t shop when you’ve had a couple of glasses of wine. This seems to be a popular past time for parents who cannot leave the house on a Saturday night. While you might save on a babysitter, the lack of impulse control that could come with a cocktail-and-credit card combo might be regrettable.

The key to making a resolution work is to make it achievable and measurable. It needs to be something that is possible for you to achieve this year, and something that you’ll clearly know that you’ve ticked off (or not). “Save more money” isn’t a great goal because it could mean anything – but “save $50 a week” is more likely to deliver results.