$13k lost after details used by scammers to set up Google Pay account

Sandra and Brian Quinn want to know how fraudsters got access to their information.

Sandra Quinn knows exactly where she was on the evening of August 28.

“It was my son’s birthday. We were hosting a family celebration at home and all of our family had arrived around 5pm. We were gathered in the living room, talking and celebrating and I was certainly not using my phone.”

But at 5.15pm, ANZ says, a code was sent to her mobile.

A criminal had loaded her stolen credit card details on to their own device in Australia and activated Google Pay. The code to verify this payment system was entered one minute later at 5.16pm making the card live and ready for spending on a new device.

Ashburton-based Quinn and her husband were eventually defrauded of a total of $12,985 through Google Pay, a system they had never used.

Two days later, the Quinns’ credit card clocked up 24 transactions of $500 in one hour and 39 minutes. Sandra Quinn went online to pay a bill and saw the activity. She locked the card as the full $20,000 balance was at risk.

The transactions were occurring at various branches of Australia Post in Melbourne and one in Ashford, New South Wales, 14 hours’ drive away.

Quinn has not been able to work out why she never received the text with the Google Pay setup code on it, which the fraudster was able to obtain. Codes only go to the account holder’s phone number.

ANZ told her it believed the code was obtained through a phishing or smishing event and information was given out without sufficient due diligence.

Stuff New AI-powered chatbots are creating new tools for cyber criminals, Norton Antivirus' systems engineer Dean Williams says.

But Quinn said, if that was the case and she was tricked into revealing a code to a fraudster, it had to happen in a one-minute gap between 5.15pm and 5.16pm when her entire family can verify she wasn’t using her phone.

“Not only do I feel physically sick, I am totally stressed as to how we are going to pay this”, Quinn said.

The couple own land in Ashburton which is used to graze cattle. They supplement their income with part time jobs. Sandra, at Countdown and Brian, a green-keeper at Rakaia golf course.

“I do not have Google Pay, nor have I ever owned an Android device. As an Apple user, I exclusively use Apple Pay on my phone. I have thoroughly checked my emails, texts and records and there is no evidence to suggest that I authorised this transaction”.

ANZ has offered a “goodwill settlement” of $6500 which the Quinns have rejected and plan to take their case to the Banking Ombudsman.

ANZ said the case was under review and it was working with the customer to understand what had happened.

“We’ll continue to work directly with the customer and don’t have any further comment at this stage.”

Rob Pope, director of cyber security agency Cert NZ, said it had received a number of reports about unauthorised access of online accounts in recent years.

“We had 39 reports of unauthorised access in the second quarter of 2023. The reported financial loss from these incidents was $528,325.

“We are aware that many incidents of unauthorised access go unreported or are reported to other agencies, and the actual numbers may be much higher.”