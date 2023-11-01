Susan Edmunds; Why we keep incorrectly calling the interest rate peak

If the OCR does need to rise again, one more 25bps lift might not be enough.

Since at least February, forecasters have been hypothesising that interest rates were at, or very near, their peak.

And yet they continue to rise.

The increases have been relatively small each time – up 10 basis points here, 15bps or 25bps there.

But Reserve Bank data makes it clear that the trend this year has been up. After a small fall at the start of the year, the average special rate paid for a one-year term has risen from 6.49% in February to 7.15% in September.

The average two-year special lifted from 6.43% in February to 6.91% in September. Banks announced more changes this month. None of the main banks is now offering a two-year rate below 7% and one-year rates range from 7.25% to 7.45%.

What’s going on? Why have all the predictions of a peak proved wrong? And finally, are we there yet?

The official cash rate (OCR) has been on hold at 5.5% since May. But the movements of global interest rates have pushed up interest rates, anyway. Particularly in the longer terms, the cost of funding overseas can have a big impact on what banks charge.

In simple terms, inflation proving more difficult to tackle than expected has led to higher rates for longer in many parts of the world. On top of that, many governments are running fiscal deficits that require funding - the risk of which affects the price of debt. Central banks are also moving from being buyers of bonds through quantitative easing to sellers – their absence as buyers of bonds is pushing rates up.

ASB senior economist Chris Tennent-Brown said the Australian Reserve Bank (RBA) would be one to watch at its next decision, on November 7.

“Even though their rates are lower than others, the fact that central banks can send a signal that they’re pretty much done and then have to start hiking again … the RBA could add themselves to the list of examples where just because they said they were going to pause that doesn’t mean that’s it.”

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Banks, like any business, want to charge as much as they can. This is what that means for your interest rates.

Central banks don’t even have to be moving to have an influence – just the idea that they might can be enough to push up the cost of funding. In the US, while some think the Federal Reserve has finished its increases, others expect another lift or two may be possible in December or early next year.

“All this stuff going on offshore where people think there are more central bank hikes to come on a global basis keeps on putting upward pressure on long-term rates and that’s flowing through to our mortgage market with the increases we’ve seen over the past month or so, despite the fact that the Reserve Bank has been on hold.”

For the Reserve bank in New Zealand, Tennent-Brown said the data seemed to show it was right that it could stick with a 5.5% peak, but other forecasters have predicted another hike or two could be necessary.

Forecasters will be watching Wednesday's labour market data for signs of inflationary pressure.

Tennent-Brown said the impact of people shifting from lower rates on to new higher levels was still doing much of the work for the Reserve Bank.

He said if the OCR did stay on hold, the 7.5% rates being charged for one-year terms were probably as high as they would go. “Short-term rates probably don’t have too far to go if the Reserve Bank stays on hold. If it doesn’t and starts hiking, I don’t think it will just deliver a 25bps hike. If they think the job is not done they will do a couple of hikes, you could see rates easily move half a per cent higher from where they are today.”

Miles Workman, senior economist at ANZ, said he expected another 25bps lift in the OCR in February.

That could add to home loan rates because the market is not currently fully pricing in another increase.

“Indeed, whether it’s driven by expectations for further OCR hikes or global factors, we certainly can’t rule out the possibility that NZ swap rates push a little higher from here, which would add upwards pressure to mortgage rates.”

Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank, said he still expected the next OCR move to be a cut in May next year. “We may be wrong in the timing but we’re confident in the direction.”

SUPPLIED Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank, is confident the next OCR move will be down.

Banks have also come under scrutiny, with suggestions that some are pushing up the cost of funding to protect their margins.

Squirrel chief executive David Cunningham has said banks have lifted their rates by significantly more than wholesale rates had shifted.

Tennent-Brown said the demand for loans was growing and banks had to raise money to cover that, which could be seen in higher term deposit rates on offer. That could then put pressure on home loan rates.

“You can see why there’s still this upward room for mortgages. I’ve still got within my forecasts an upward bias for rates over the near term before eventually easing. I think the risk is that rates can still press higher.”

He said longer-term rates were particularly exposed to market volatility. “What’s happening with margins, how much we have to pay to raise funds in those areas – it’s so volatile. We've already hit 7% or 6.99% for a five-year rate in this cycle we could easily re-test that again.”

He said people had to choose whether to take a higher interest rate now with the trade-off of being able to refix more quickly if rates fell.

“If the world turns to custard and all these inflation pressures die, people won’t like being locked in at 7%. That’s where the risk lies at the moment. Rates could all end up north of 7% over the coming months if the world is going okay, the economy is going okay and inflation is slow to cool.

“It’s hard to pick the timing of when this stuff happens… we think that people should be thinking that 7% or more is what to expect if you’ve got a mortgage maturing over the next year or so… for people fixing they need to trade off the opportunity of maybe tapping into lower rates over the next couple of years rather than the certainty of going ‘okay I am done I can live on 6.85% and lock that in now and do it’. You’ll only know in hindsight whether that's a good decision.”

He said it was likely that some time in the next five years a rate of 6.69% would seem to have been an expensive option. But he said he did not expect significant movements in the short term.

“The idea of cutting rates, the OCR, next year, doesn't seem realistic.”