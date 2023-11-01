Here's how bad mortgage stress might get, Reserve Bank says

The Reserve Bank has been hiking interest rates to get on top of inflation.

New Zealand households will be spending, on average, 18% of their income on interest payments by the middle of 2024, about twice as much as was required in 2021, the Reserve Bank says.

And it says some households may already be feeling the interest rate pressure more than official statistics indicate.

It has published its latest Financial Stability Report, which looks at risks to the country’s financial system.

It said “pockets of stress” were likely to grow as highly indebted households had to pay higher interest rates.

“New Zealand households continue to face higher mortgage repayments. So far, the vast majority of borrowers have been able to manage these increases, but we know some people are struggling and falling behind,” deputy governor Christian Hawkesby said, releasing the report.

Two-thirds of mortgage debt that was fixed at very low interest rates during the early parts of the pandemic had since rolled over, the central bank said.

The effective mortgage rate, which is an average of what is being paid across all home loans, had increased from a low of 2.9% in late 2021 and was expected to reach 6.4% by mid next year.

The Reserve Bank acknowledged higher interest rates were being felt most strongly by certain groups of borrowers.

“An example is those who borrowed to purchase houses at high debt-to-income ratios in 2020 and 2021, when the housing market was at its peak and interest rates were below 3%.”

Many households that borrowed home loans in 2020 and 2021 were facing interest rates that were higher than banks used to test their ability to afford their loans, the bank noted.

“Households that borrowed at high debt-to-income (DTI) ratios over this period are at risk, with estimated debt servicing ratios (DSRs) for borrowers from these two years expected to rise to around 50% by late 2023. While household incomes have grown strongly in recent years, further increases in interest rates may result in a larger rise in loan defaults.”

The key to whether that would spill over into wider instability would be the labour market - as long as it remained strong and people experienced wage growth, and did not face unexpected unemployment, it was unlikely to have wider implications.

The Reserve Bank said arrears that had occurred so far have largely been associated with unexpected individual events, such as illness or job loss, rather than hardship due to higher interest rates alone.

“However, there is a portion of lending still to reprice to higher interest rates and this will create more financial difficulties for some borrowers.”

Finance and Expenditure Committee Reserve Bank questioned at Finance and Expenditure Committee as home loan stress testing rates come under the spotlight.

The bank said that evidence from previous cycles was that households with multiple forms of debt prioritised their mortgage and utilities payments ahead of other types of debt. “Recently, borrowers with a mortgage and other forms of debt are missing repayments on non-mortgage debts to a greater extent than non-mortgaged borrowers. This suggests debt servicing strains faced by mortgaged households may be greater than shown simply by mortgage arrears.”

It said banks expected non-performing loans to rise to 1% of lending by 2025, more than twice their current levels.

The Reserve Bank said house prices had been rising in recent months partly due to large numbers of migrants coming into New Zealand.

“While shorter-term mortgage interest rates have continued to climb, longer-term rates have generally stabilised over the past six months. The test interest rates at which lenders assess prospective borrowers’ ability to make repayments have increased only slightly further to around 8.75% to 9%, largely maintaining buyers’ borrowing capacity.”

The ratio of house prices to incomes had also fallen, nationally to about nine times from 11 and in Auckland to levels last seen in 2013.

The Reserve Bank said there was still considerable uncertainty about how future lending stress might be felt.

“The combination of high interest rates and low unemployment makes the current economic environment unique in recent history, and as a result the pattern of lending stress may differ from what is projected. In addition, lending stress may not rise smoothly as unemployment rises and may accelerate when unemployment rises above some threshold, although this relationship has changed over time.”