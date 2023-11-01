Unemployment rises: Here's what that might mean for interest rates

There are signs of weakness in the labour market.

Unemployment has increased by slightly more than the Reserve Bank expected, but commentators say there is still a risk that labour costs and inflation might not cool as quickly as the central bank wants.

Stats NZ said on Wednesday that unemployment hit 3.9% in the September quarter, equal to 118,000 people.

The Reserve Bank had expected a rate of 3.8%.

ASB economists said the data showed that while employment was probably still above its “maximum sustainable level” the tightness was quickly receding.

Labour cost growth was elevated but past the peak for the private sector, they said.

This matters for the Reserve Bank’s interest rate decisions because low unemployment can lead to faster wage growth and more pressure on inflation.

ASB economists said they expected unemployment to be near 5% by the end of next year.

They said Wednesday’s data did not change their view that 5.5% would be the peak for the official cash rate this cycle. “We do not expect an OCR cut until 2025, with monetary settings to remain tighter than neutral levels until at least mid-2026.”

STUFF The official unemployment rate is based on a survey by Stats NZ. To count, people must have actively looked for work in the previous four weeks.

Sabrina Swerdloff, economist at Infometrics, said some of the labour cost pressure in the data came from public sector collective agreements signed over the year, which could be a one-off impact.

“Unemployment and underutilisation continued to grow, which shows more spare capacity in the labour market and a bit of a relief valve for wage pressures."

The number of people counted as “underutilised” increased by 13,000 in the quarter, of which 8000 were unemployed and 7000 underemployed.

People are counted as underemployed when they are in part-time jobs but want, and are available for, more work.

She said it was a positive result for the Reserve Bank but it would still have to keep an eye on labour costs and there would need to be another quarter of data before a trend could be confirmed.

“Weaker employment figures suggest things are turning around.”

There were also indications that more people might be considering going to study, she said. The underutilisation rate increased the most in people aged 15 to 24. "With new job ads declining, migration heating up and more competition for jobs some people are going back to study which is helping to take some pressure out.”

At ANZ, economist Henry Russell said the Reserve Bank would welcome Wednesday’s data.

“The Q3 data highlight the labour market is now turning - not just from the supply side moving due to the surge migration, but now labour demand is clearly cooling. That was evident in the contraction in employment and the fall in the participation rate. That will give the Reserve Bank confidence the labour market is at or near maximum sustainable levels – the level of employment that delivers stable inflation outcomes.

“But the labour market has a long way to go to transition to an outright disinflationary state. Ultimately, the Reserve Bank need to see the labour remain below maximum sustainable levels for a sustained period of time to be confident that inflation is sustainably returning to target in an appropriate timeframe.

“We still think the Reserve Bank’s next move will be up, but now see the risks that occurs later than February. Inflation is still too high, and while we’ve seen the disinflationary impact of migration in the labour market, we’re yet to see the full extent of the demand side impacts of migration, particularly in the housing market.”

Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank, said the data helped to boost his teams’ confidence that 5.5% ws the peak for the OCR. “If the data continues to evolve as we expect, then the next move is likely to be a cut. And we have pencilled in the first cut from May next year.”