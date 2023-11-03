Lending Crowd closing loan platform

Peer-to-peer lending platform Lending Crowd says it is closing and will not accept any new loan applications from November 15.

The company matched people wanting to borrow money with those looking to invest. It charged unsecured rates from 9.25% to 24.6% depending on the risk of the loan.

Peer-to-peer lending was billed as a disruptor for the finance sector when it became available in New Zealand in 2014 but some operators have failed to fire.

Harmoney closed its peer-to-peer platform in 2020, opting instead to fund loans from wholesale markets.

Financial Markets Authority data shows there were just over 20,000 outstanding peer-to-peer loans in the year to June 2022, down 8.58% on the year before.

John Kensington, a banking expert at KPMG, said while he had not looked at Lending Crowd specifically, there were reasons why peer-to-peer operators in general might hit trouble.

“Peer-to-peer lending is just another platform or way to lend. You can do it through a bank, finance company, private equity lending, you can get credit on a credit card. It’s another platform that will have its times when it does well or not so well.”

He said peer-to-peer platforms faced hurdles in distribution. “Compared to a bank that has branches and lots of staff in branches who can sell a product, Peer-to-peer has its website and it’s very much more automated and might not have that personal touch. Distribution is always a problem. The more staff you have, the more branches you have it means getting the product out in front of people.”

He said in tougher economic times people were also more likely to stick with what they knew and perceived as quality options. That might drive people with money to invest to the bank.

Bank and finance company rates had lifted, which also meant that there was less incentive to look for a better rate elsewhere, he said.

“It’s probably a combination of all those things. We’re also seeing some buy now pay later stats start to slow down a bit too. Things come on to the market and they’re new, there’s an initial growth spurt but they come up against the challenge of the incumbent player having a big market share and lots of people don’t have much incentive to change.”

He said it was probably broadly a reflection of what was happening in the economy.