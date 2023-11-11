Ask Susan: Should we move our Aussie super into KiwiSaver?

Susan Edmunds is Stuff’s Money Editor. Email your questions to susan.edmunds@stuff.co.nz

My partner and I lived in Australia for a number of years but now have permanently relocated home to New Zealand. We have superannuation over there (me: $107,000, him $25,000). It’s earning pretty good returns at the moment but getting no contributions and we’re paying annual fees ($1.25 per week if I’m reading my statement correctly.) Should we leave it there earning Aussie dollars, or transfer over here where we can reap the rewards on a larger overall chunk of money as we both have small but growing KiwiSavers. We are in our early 40s?

It's usually relatively straightforward to move Australian superannuation into your KiwiSaver account.

Whether you choose to do so will probably depend on a few factors.

One of the main drivers for lots of people is that it can feel easier to keep track of when it’s in one place. You only have one account to think about, and it might be cheaper to run one account than two, because you’re only paying one admin fee.

When you're deciding what to do, it might help to compare the performance and fees of your Australian fund to what is available in New Zealand.

National Capital director Clive Fernandes says you should also consider the currency aspect of having some savings in Australian dollars.

“Given that you now live and will likely retire in New Zealand, the fluctuating exchange rate between the Australian dollars and New Zealand dollars can impact the value of your funds when you need to access them. Transferring your funds to New Zealand could mitigate this risk, ensuring that your retirement savings are in the same currency as your retirement expenses.

”The timing of such a transfer is also crucial due to the variable nature of exchange rates. A favourable exchange rate can enhance the value of your transferred savings, so monitoring this factor is essential.”

He said having all your retirement savings in one place might also make it easier for you to access relevant financial advice for your situation, if you need it.

Note that if you put your Australian savings into KiwiSaver, you cannot withdraw it for a first home, but you may be able to withdraw it when you turn 60.

STUFF Investment advisers discuss current investing conditions and the mistakes people make.

I am able to invest in my growth fund over and above my KiwiSaver contribution. My unit price is much lower at the moment. Is it true that it is a good tactic to put money into the fund if you can, i.e. that you are buying at a reduced percentage unit price?

The short answer to this is yes. When unit prices drop, it means that you are buying more units with each contribution you make to your fund. When markets improve, and the value of the assets in the fund increases, the unit price will lift again. If you’ve bought more while they were “on sale” you’ll get a bigger boost from the recovery.

Do you think it is time to better inform the public about the huge benefits of the environmental loans offered by ANZ and Westpac banks – $12,000 is all that is needed to install solar panels on a roof, from then on to be receiving free electricity for the lifetime of you solar panels. Can you imagine the joy of paying little more than $20 a month in spring, autumn and summer, when our usual monthly bill was $200-plus. The greatest gift anyone could give to a young couple starting out in life, is to install solar panels for them to receive free electricity, in preparation for being able to charge their future electric car, and heat and cool their house.

Solar power can be a great solution, I agree, and it’s possible to get some good deals on loans to help pay for a system.

Paul Fuge, who is manager of Powerswitch, says he installed a solar power system on his home and expects it to pay for itself in about 10 years. He says the solar buy back rate, which is the rate that people receive for power that is put back into the grid from their systems, has improved again just recently, which makes it a more compelling proposition. Powerswitch has a comparison of these rates on its site.

He says there are tools that can be used to work out whether solar is a good fit for any particular house – such as this calculator that estimates the value you might get. “It’s very site specific, it depends on factors like the sun the house gets, your energy use.”

He said solar could be a particularly good option for people who had electric vehicles they could charge during the day – and the apps and information that come with solar power systems could make people more aware of their power use habits, which helped save money, too. “If you’re a standard user of electricity or a fairly high user, it quickly pays for itself.”