Westpac profit drops, but making more out of borrowers

Westpac’s profit might be down but it’s making more money from loans.

Westpac’s New Zealand business recorded an 18% drop in net profit for the 2023 year – but was still making more out of its loans to customers than it did the year before.

When things such as the impact of last year’s sale of Westpac Life were excluded, the bank said its profit was down 7% year-on-year. It made $963 million in the 12 months to September.

But its net interest margin, the difference between what it pays for funding and charges borrowers, increased in the year, to 2.11%. That is up 11 basis points year-on-year.

Squirrel chief executive David Cunningham, previously chief executive of the Co-Operative Bank, said that was driven across the industry by banks putting their mortgage rates up and not moving their deposit rates by as much.

“We’ve sort of seen it in terms of when the official cash rate (OCR) went up you saw gradual increases in savings account rates but most are stuck on – I think the average is around 3% on savings rates – term deposits continued to drift up and home loan interest rates have continued to go up moreso than the OCR.”

He said the one-year swap rate was now lower than it was on May 24 but lending rates were 50 to 75bps higher.

“They've started to drop as the expectation of another OCR hike has all but disappeared. Markets are pricing in almost no further increase in rates but banks have got much wider margins between what they are borrowing at and what they are lending out at in home loan rates in particular.”

Banking expert Claire Matthews, from Massey University, said the bank’s 12% increase in operating expenses explained why it was making less profit despite earning more from loans. "They’re facing – not a cost of living crisis – but an inflationary issue that everyone else is, in a different way.”

Impairments rose from what Westpac said was a low base, reflecting that more customers may encounter problems repaying their loans.

Chief executive Catherine McGrath said the bank had contacted more than 88,000 customers who were due to roll on to higher fixed home loan rates to help them understand their options.

“We’ve also followed up with phone calls to more than 9000 customers who we’ve identified as most at risk of financial stress, and we’ve expanded our extra care team to provide more proactive support,” McGrath said.

“Hardship levels remain low and the number of homeowners behind on repayments has reduced over the past six months.”

Matthews said the impairment increase probably reflected the potential for more people to fall into hardship, given the level of interest rates and stage in the economic cycle.

McGrath said the bank had lent to 7% more first-home buyers than in the previous year.

“By working together with customers through good times and bad, our goal is to help them navigate ongoing cost-of-living pressures. During the low interest rate period of two to three years ago, many homeowners built up a savings buffer and most now remain well placed to manage interest rate rises.”

It paid $381m in tax in the year, which McGrath said made it one of the largest taxpayers in the country.

Matthews said it was notable that the bank laid out in its release of results all the way it was helping New Zealanders, including with weather events and providing sustainable loans.

“It’s good to see that being articulated and I think it’s important that New Zealanders are aware of that and can recognise the contribution that is being made.”