Top performing KiwiSaver funds of the last decade

Murray Harris says it’s been proven that riskier funds deliver better results over time.

KiwiSaver is shaping up to be a significant part of many New Zealanders’ retirement plans.

Recent data showed that while the average balance is now just under $30,000 at ANZ, the country’s largest provider, 27,000 people had more than $100,000 in their ANZ KiwiSaver account and 70 had more than $1 million.

But how can you choose the right provider to handle your money?

When you’re comparing results, it is helpful to look over a long period of time, rather than focusing on short-term movements.

Investment markets can be volatile and performance can jump around depending on the underlying assets funds are invested in. One cryptocurrency fund made 60% in the year to June, for example, and a clean energy fund lost more than 18% in the quarter in September.

Research firm Morningstar tracks the market and says Milford Asset Management and Generate are topping the table on a 10-year basis.

It said Milford was the top performer in the conservative category, with 5.7% a year, balanced category at 8.5% and growth, at 10.1%. Generate was top of the moderate funds, at 5.2% and aggressive funds, at 9%.

The averages for the types of funds, in comparison, were 3.9% a year for conservative funds, 4.3% for moderate funds, 6.1% for balanced funds, 7.6% for growth funds and 8% for aggressive funds.

Some newer providers do not feature in the 10-year results yet.

“In the last 10 years, fund managers have had a very changeable environment to invest into,” Morningstar data director Greg Bunkall said.

“At the start of the period, you had high valuations and low interest rates that would feed into the valuations of all asset classes. NZ and Australian stocks performed well, so at the time the domestic-focused Milford funds created an enviable track record. The more growthy or riskier your portfolio, and the more duration you had in the defensive portion of your portfolio, the better.”

He said money “poured” into loss-making companies with big ambitions, and growth potential pushed indexes up.

Both active managers – who select the specific assets they invest in – and passive managers, who try to replicate an index, had done well as the market tracked up, he said.

“When Covid hit, after the massive drawdown – this phenomenon largely accelerated even harder, particularly around interest rates and tech stocks.”

He said resource-heavy oil stocks did poorly through Covid, which affected some KiwiSaver funds but boosted “responsible” investors such as Pathfinder in comparison.

Susan Edmunds / Stuff Here's what you need to know to get your KiwiSaver account working for you.

Then, as lockdowns receded and inflation picked up, the situation changed again.

“As inflation took off, funds that had lots of growthy stock, like passive funds, and ESG funds, and high levels of duration and listed property in their portfolio struggled – while those with a more active approach like Generate, Milford and Quay Street have performed well recently.

“All this has culminated in a situation where we have some good active and good passive funds that have performed well in the last 10 years – with Milford, Generate, Fisher and Quay Street being active in both asset allocation and/or stock selection to navigate the changing environment and ASB and Simplicity (albeit not having a full 10-year track record) at the other end of the spectrum focusing on costs and tracking indexes passively.”

Murray Harris, head of KiwiSaver at Milford, agreed there were a few factors that had caused KiwiSaver returns to be volatile in recent years.

Increasing interest rates over the past year to 18 months had been hard for conservative funds that had bonds that were purchased before the increases started.

Equity markets had also struggled with higher interest rates, he said, and that was likely to continue until there was a clear signal from central banks around the world that interest rate increases had come to an end.

“Having said that, there are some good sectors, good companies to be exposed to and we’ve still had some good returns by having exposure to. Active managers can come in and prove their worth.”

There was a clear trend that higher returns came from riskier funds over the longer term, he said.

“If you’ve got anything more than five to seven years, you want to have more of your exposure in growth funds because they perform better over time. They’re exposed to share markets that do better over the cycle.”

He said Milford was able to pick companies and sectors it thought would do well. “We don’t invest in markets, we’re investing in companies to put our members’ money in and we’ve proven that we can do that. You can have a passive exposure that gives a market return but it hasn’t been as good as asset allocation and good stock picking by managers.”

He said some people had taken the message about not changing the type of fund they were in when markets were down to mean that they could not move providers, either, which was not the case.

“If you are in a growth fund with one provider and you move to another in their growth fund it’s the same asset allocation, you won’t be crystallising a loss. If you move to a provider who is better you might recover more quickly.”