Tax cuts, interest deductibility, wealth tax: Where National, NZ First, ACT agree

National's finance spokesperson said some families could benefit by "up to" $250 a fortnight under their tax plan, and denied claims of misleading voters.

If there’s one thing that NZ First, National and Act do all agree on, it’s that the current system of tax brackets needs to change, according to Deloitte.

Talks are under way at the moment to form the next government. The final vote count on Friday revealed that National and ACT would not be able to govern alone. National would need the support of NZ First.

But some have questioned what that will mean for many of National’s campaign promises, including a plan to allow foreign buyers to return at the top end of the property market, with a tax. Revenue from this was part of the party’s tax cut plan.

Deloitte tax partner Robyn Walker and colleague Viola Trnski examined the three parties’ policies to identify where their common ground might be.

She said all three had pledged some change to income tax brackets or rates. NZ First and National proposed moving the brackets with inflation and ACT wants to work towards at three-rate system. NZ First said it wanted a tax-free bracket by 2027.

Walker said new tax brackets would probably be a priority for the National Party and could be legislated quickly, taking effect from April 1 – the start of the new tax year, or July 1, which is the party’s policy.

But she said exactly how it was worked out was still “anyone’s guess”.

David White/Stuff NZ First leader Winston Peters may put pressure on some National policies.

“Obviously the National Party were very adamant that tax cuts would be coming, but they will really need to come to a consensus as to what is the right outcome,” Walker said.

“When you look at the ‘original’ ACT alternative budget, to where they ended after the Prefu was released, they significantly scaled back their tax cuts – if the priority is getting back to surplus there may be issues with having higher tax cuts.

“The National Party were essentially funding tax cuts through other tax changes, however you would have to question how quickly the policy can be properly developed - including resolving technical tax issues around foreign buyers tax and double tax agreements, legislated, and having taxes coming in to offset that cuts.”

She said having changes come in part-way through the tax year would not be ideal.

There was consensus on reinstating investors’ ability to claim interest against their income for tax purposes. National has proposed a three-year phase-out of the current rules while ACT wants deductibility returned immediately. NZ First has not identified a timeframe.

The three parties were also in alignment in their opposition to capital gains and wealth taxes.

Walker said it seemed likely National would push through its plan to pull the bright-line test back to two years, reducing the number of property investment sales that are captured and required to pay tax on their capital gains.

She said it was also likely that the clean car discount and Auckland regional fuel tax would be repealed, because National and ACT were both in support and NZ First did not have a stated policy.

National’s tax plan also included the removal of depreciation from commercial properties. ACT wants these to remain and NZ Council of Trade Unions policy director Craig Renney said NZ First had wanted to introduce a new depreciation rate for business equipment. “So they are pushing in the opposite direction.”