From wealth of $4m to living on noodles: 'What is the world coming to?'

Dave says he'll have to wind up his business before the middle of next year.

Dave, an Auckland business owner, estimates he was worth about $4 million a few years ago.

But a combination of Covid, rising interest rates and a downturn in the economy have left him existing on two-minute noodles and Weetbix.

“It’s not a position I ever thought I’d find myself in,” he says. “Supposedly, I have $1m in equity in a property and I can’t afford food. What is the world coming to?”

The man in his 60s, whom Stuff has agreed not to identify because of his plans to wind up his business, said he worked for an airline for 32 years before he decided it was time to “create my own place in the world”.

He and his then-wife were building a $4m home in central Auckland and he bought a business for nearly $1m. “It wasn’t my dream business but when it was presented to me, it was making a tonne of money.”

He had skills that looked compatible and in the first 12 or 18 months of owning it, he made a $500,000 profit.

But then Covid struck. He estimated he lost about $300,000 due to the pandemic. “We were hit particularly hard and couldn’t have any customers – then there was meant to be all sorts of social distancing and it wasn’t feasible. Then in January there were the floods in Auckland.”

He said while the business itself was not directly affected by flooding, many customers were, and they were reluctant to spend money.

“Then we got to the stage of things starting to slowly pick up and we went into a recession. There wasn’t a single bloody thing I could do about any of this.”

He and his wife split. She was left with the house and he took other assets, including a commercial building he estimated was worth about $1.8m, which he tried to sell when things became tricky.

He said he had halved his income to be able to pay staff and was left with $50 a week for food.

“There was lots of interest [in the property] but the banks aren’t lending despite what they would have us believe now. I put the property up for sale thinking if I could liquidate assets I could have the funds available to do what I needed to do.”

After five months of trying unsuccessfully to sell, he decided to lease it instead. But the bank told him that if he were to do that, he would have to switch to principal-and-interest payments, instead of interest-only.

STUFF Infometrics Gareth Kiernan says mortgage holders won't have any real relief until the end of next year, even though interest rate increases seem unlikely.

He owed $500,000 on the property but repayments had increased from $1600 a month to just under $3800.

“The mortgage is higher than the rent. So I can’t sell, I can’t lease. No matter what I do here, I have $1m in equity but I’m going to be forced into a mortgagee sale.”

He said he had since negotiated for one more year interest-only with the bank during which time he would save any rent beyond the mortgage payment to help cover the bills when he started to have to pay principal again.

“I’m 63 years old, I used to be worth $4m, at the beginning of Covid I had a business making $400,000 to $450,000 a year now I’m at the stage of living off instant noodles and Weetbix because I can’t afford food. Who would believe it?”

Data shows that Dave is not the only business feeling the pinch.

Centrix said there were 40% more liquidations in September than the year before, and retail liquidations were up 87%. Chief operations officer Monika Lacey said it was off a low base, in due in part to Inland Revenue taking a harder line on tax debt.

BWA insolvency managing director Byan Williams said insolvencies were up 20% in the third quarter compared to the same time a year ago, and 5% quarter on quarter. He said there was a second wave of insolvencies on the way.

“A reduction in consumer spending is enough to cause vulnerable companies to become terminal but add to that a slow wind-down of all major economies and it’s a safe bet that many companies will confront an existence-threatening event in the coming months.”

“As liquidity tightens due to the Reserve Bank’s anti-inflationary measures, we can expect sectors that directly face the consumer to bear the brunt of the tide going out. The combination of the imposed reduction of discretionary expenditure, increased cost inputs and decreased international demand suggest the NZ economy will face severe headwinds in the coming months.”

There has been a sharp increase in insolvencies within the food and beverage, retail, and agriculture sectors, up 46%, 43% and 130% respectively from the last quarter, he said.

Alan McDonald, head of advocacy at the EMA, said some retail and hospitality businesses were still suffering because foot traffic had not returned strongly or quickly enough. Supply chain issues could also be a problem, he said.

Brad Olsen, chief executive at Infometrics, said some consumer habits had shifted after the Covid lockdowns to create a “new normal” for businesses to adjust to.

He said some had been holding on while activity was lower in the expectation that it would come back.

“Some liquidations might be people who might well have been struggling, seeing lower levels of activity for a while but now have to make the decision – is this going to improve any further or is this about it?”

Dave had tried to give the business to the manager but she had not been able to take over the lease, which costs $420,000 a year.

He said he would wind it up in April. “I have no idea what’s going to happen. Who’s going to employ me?”