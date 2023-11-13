Why have investors lost money in 'conservative' KiwiSaver funds?

Investors are often told that conservative funds are the place to be if you need your money in the relatively near term and don’t have much stomach for losses.

But that has been tested in recent years, as some of the worst fixed interest performance on record has dragged down returns.

One investor, Alison, whom Stuff has agreed not to identify because of her financial situation, said she had lost a significant amount of money in a Simplicity conservative fund through 2021 and 2022.

When she used a calculator on Simplicity’s site to project how long it would be before her fund returned to its original value, it told her it could be 10 years. She said she chose to “cut her losses” and put the money in a term deposit instead.

She said in her situation, aged 70 and expecting to be able to access the money to live on, such losses were not theoretical. “If I had another 30 years I would have definitely stuck with it and thought it’ll come up again. It’s money I was expecting to at least hold its value. I wasn’t expecting to make a huge amount but I was expecting it to hold its value and be accessible to me for things I needed to live on.”

Morningstar data shows that in the year to December 2022, the average conservative fund loss was 7.3%.

Greg Bunkall, data director at Morningstar, said funds with significant exposure to defensive assets, such as bonds, would traditionally done better during tough market conditions.

That was because usually tough times came with falling interest rates, which helped bonds increase in value. When investment funds buy bonds paying a certain interest rate, if market rates fall, it makes those bonds more valuable in an investment portfolio.

But the recent bout of inflation had meant central banks had increased rates despite difficult economic conditions. “As a result, both equity and bond asset values have been declining.”

He said bonds had experienced “historically poor” returns in recent years.

Murray Harris, head of KiwiSaver at Milford Asset Management agreed it had almost been a “perfect storm”. “But these conditions don’t last forever, which is why we say the minimum timeframe to look at your conservative fund performance would be three years-plus.”

He said, as interest rates stabilised, the value of the bonds in those portfolios would increase again.

Stuff It’s been a tough time by historic standards, for fixed-interest investments.

“For bonds that mature in the meantime, investors get their original capital back. There is also the benefit of new bonds being issued having higher coupons as a result of being issued in a higher rate environment. When interest rates fall again, those bonds will increase in value.

“It can be tricky for people to get their head around bond and fixed interest investments in KiwiSaver because they are valued daily and that reflects in the unit price of your fund versus a term deposit which isn’t valued daily and just quotes an interest rate to maturity.”

He said there should be some relief coming in the form of better returns as the interest rate peak neared.

“That will also help equity markets to perform better as well, and a return to more ‘normal’ returns for conservative funds.”

Simplicity founder Sam Stubbs said the loss for Alison was theoretical in the sense that it was only crystallised if she sold out of the fund.

“If an investor owns a bond bought in the past with, say, a 2% interest rate to maturity, it is less attractive to own if there is a new one for sale which pays, say, 6%. The bond paying 2% will still pay the 2% interest, and pay back the principal when it matures. But it will earn less interest, so sells for less to a buyer. So a patient investor will not lose money by owning a bond paying 2%, they will just make less than if they bought one paying 6%.”

He said the US Government bond market had made a negative return for three years in a row.

“We believe the last time this happened was 1860. So it has been a very horrible time to be invested in bonds, even if they are investment grade and will get repaid.

“But you only suffer the loss when you sell, and it is very likely over time that interest rates will fall again and bonds rise in value. Patience is rewarded in investing, and return of capital is more important than return on capital.”

He said Simplicity’s calculators had to use assumptions required by regulation and it could look like it would take a long time to recover.

“But that might not be the case. The calculators use very long-term - and constant - assumptions for returns, which don’t differ year by year. But in reality, as we have just seen, even investment grade bonds can swing around in value a lot in the short term.

“So I would caution the use of any calculator for assuming anything other than a long-term projection. In the short term, investment returns can be much lower or higher than the calculator would predict - the returns they give are the average compounding returns. In the short term, it can be a bit of a rollercoaster, and it is best to hang on.”