Why my kids are obsessed with Prime (and yours probably are too)

It took me until last week to realise how intense the hype about Prime drinks has become.

I’m late to the party.

The craze has spread across the world over the last year or so. But it wasn’t until my son (after a campaign of significant, concerted nagging) bought a bottle from the dairy on Saturday and walked home with it that I realised how frenzied this hype really is.

On two occasions on this roughly one-kilometre walk, young people he did not know commented on the bottle he was holding. On another, a kid opened his car window to shout out his praise for the Prime.

Now consumed, the empty bottle is preserved, alone in an emptied bedside drawer, rather optimistically ready to be the start of a collection.

At $15 a bottle from our local dairy, he might be waiting a long time to fill the drawer.

A colleague tells me his eight-year-old made a display by his window and gave a spare (empty) bottle as a gift to his best friend.

So what’s really going on with Prime, and why are the kids so obsessed with something that’s been described to me as tasting like “Raro mixed with disappointment”?

The story starts with controversial influencer and boxer Logan Paul and Prime co-founder KSI. Between them they have millions of followers on social media.

They started their drinks line with Prime Hydration, which is a bit like Powerade. It comes in flavours like “ice pop”, “blue raspberry” and "meta moon”. (“Mum, what does meta taste like?” is a hard question to answer. Turns out: Set-your-teeth-on-edge sweet.)

On a parental guilt scale, this stuff doesn’t seem to actually be that bad, even though it declares itself not suitable for anyone under 15. The ice pop flavour, 500ml, has 84kJ of energy, 1g of sugar, 10mg of sodium.

But hydration was followed by an energy version, which is now banned in New Zealand because of its high caffeine content. It’s estimated at the equivalent of about five cups of coffee in one can.

Countdown and Woolworths supermarkets do not stock the drinks. Foodstuffs said it was not part of the core range but the odd shop had sold it in the past. “It’s hard to source at the moment.”

Bottles were available this week from some online retailers, from anything from $9 each to $16. You could buy a seven-pack for $185. A bottle of the glowberry flavour in a bottle with an “extremely limited” holographic label sold for $61 on Trade Me on Friday.

Rob Hamlin, a senior lecturer in food marketing at Otago University, said the success was down to Paul and KSI’s ability to whip their followers into a purchasing frenzy.

“They launched the innocuous one and got that established in the market, then brought in this energy drink as a brand extension.”

He said the energy version being banned in this country would not be enough to stop people wanting it.

“You have the attraction which can be exploited when it’s hard to get hold of – human nature being what it is, people are then perversely more and more determined to get hold of the one they’re not allowed to have.”

He said people were willing to pay large amounts for the energy drink, which would keep it flowing. “When you’re getting that kind of profit margin, that market is going to be supplied somehow... if you create a situation where kids are so desperate to get hold of this that they'll pay $16 or $17 a can, although they've been declared illegal, the money people are prepared to pay will mean that demand will be supplied with this stuff just as it is with P.”

Bodo Lang, a professor of marketing at Massey University agreed kids would get hooked via the Logan Paul association – or the trickle-down effect of older peers following him.

“Secondly, the fact that this is a relatively new brand in an otherwise relatively static market dominated by larger, more established brands like Powerade and Gatorade, taps into consumers' desire to seek out new and novel products. Logan Paul's skilful use of social media and his image further contribute to this appeal.”

And the price? Parents might not like it but it’s working in Prime's favour, he says.

“Pricing the product more expensively than mainstream products will increase the brand's appeal because it bestows a premium image on the brand. Image is very important to consumers, even younger consumers.”

He said the more that adults told them that the drinks were potentially unhealthy and too expensive, the more kids might want them.

“Buying products that, on the surface, are not needed and are overpriced is one way for younger consumers to express their independence.”

Hamlin said Prime was following an internet marketing formula that had been set by other energy drink brands.

“Red Bull is the model for all of them. It has used mainstream marketing – you switch on the TV and see an advertisement saying ‘Red Bull gives you wings’. But Red Bull has been more heavily marketed than most soft drink brands through the web and the association with extreme sport.

“These guys have said ‘if Red Bull can do it, so can we’ and they've been proved spectacularly right. That’s the power of the web, that you can reinforce the message and then peddle products on the back of it. When it’s used skillfully it’s an extremely powerful tool because you can target communications so precisely and get that feedback loop going on – it seems to me it’s just another can of sugared water but the association keeps it going.”

He said there was no reason why Prime could not stick around as a drinks brand.

“An awful lot will depend on how hard these guys work to maintain that footprint of theirs, but the indication is they work quite hard, as all these influencers do. It’s a very successful product, so there’s no reason why it shouldn’t continue. But the youth market is a very fickle one.”