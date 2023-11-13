Here is where the six-figure roles are, despite job market slowdown

Candidates for jobs have more competition now.

The job market might have slowed but there are still a lot of six-figure roles on offer, data from one recruitment firm shows.

Beyond Recruitment has released its latest salary guide, which uses data from job placements to determine the median salaries being paid across a range of roles.

Chief executive Liza Viz said pay growth had slowed down and salaries had tapered off for both permanent and temporary staff.

“In the times of those talent shortages it was a battle to find people and there was what I call a hiring frenzy – a lot of employers were taking on people and talent came at a premium but we’ve seen a release of talent into the market and seen immigration restrictions ease off somewhat. There is more caution in the market, employers are not hiring as aggressively and the balance of power has shifted.”

She said people should “tap into their skills and competencies” and explain the value that they could offer an organisation when they applied for a role.

“Currently in organisations people will be looking to find the right skills and competencies but also the type of people who are amenable to change.”

She said people might stand out if they offered to help upskill others in a business or share knowledge with an employer.

“At the end of the day I think a lot has to do with productivity. One of the things I’m hearing from many business leaders and CEOs is that we’ve had this strange phenomenon occur where … we are now seeing almost a lack of productivity. A lot of CEOs are saying ‘I need to get my business to be productive’.”

The most salary growth over the year had been in highly specialist roles, she said.

“Salaries are far more negotiable from an employer perspective. At the end of the day, good skills and good people will always be in demand and that continues top be one of the barriers to a business being successful – finding the right talent.

“We advise people to really look at their strength, where they can upskill and where they can build their knowledge and do extra to be in the market… employers will continue to hire – there won’t be a shortage of hiring but you’ve got to make yourself truly marketable. Competition has increased for the candidates now, before the competition was between employers.”

Beyond Recruitment’s salary data identified roles where pay had increased from 2022. Among them were accounts assistants, now being paid $70,000 in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, audit managers making a median $140,000 across the country, and finance business partners on $160,000.

“Roles like payroll, AP/AR, and assistant accountants are in high demand, resulting in higher salaries, especially for mid-level positions,” the firm’s report noted.

Chief financial officers’ pay didn’t move, at a median $250,000. Company accountants employed on a permanent basis did not get a pay bump from a median $120,000 but temporary staff pay increased to $70 an hour.

David White/Stuff Minister of Social Development Carmel Sepuloni says the Ministry of Social Development needs to prepare for an anticipated rise in unemployment (video first published in October).

Executive assistants’ pay increased to a median $80,000 across the country.

Senior construction site managers’ pay increased to $155,000 across the country, project managers to $150,000 and senior project managers to $175,000.

Property asset managers’ pay increased to $130,000 – and temporary wages increased to $125 an hour in Wellington.

Commercial property managers’ median pay hit $140,000. Principal architects also had a pay increase in the year, to a median $200,000.

“In the property, construction and architecture field, professionals with specialised skills in sustainable architecture and seismic retrofitting are receiving higher salaries due to high demand,” the report said.

Customer service and call centre staff all had pay increases, apart from customer service managers, who were on a median $120,000. A customer agent was being paid a median $58,000 in Auckland and Wellington and $56,000 in Christchurch, Beyond Recruitment said.

Senior stakeholder engagement advisers’ pay also increased to $130,000 in Auckland, but did not move at $125,000 in Wellington and $140,000 in Christchurch.

Auckland business development managers also had a pay boost, to $120,000 while those in Wellington earned $100,000 and in Christchurch $85,000.

Wellington heads of sales increased their pay to $200,000, matching Auckland’s and ahead of Christchurch’s $160,000.

Marketing directors in Auckland lifted their pay to a median $180,000 or $130 an hour on a temp basis, behind the $200,000 being paid as a median in Wellington and on par with Christchurch.

Many engineering roles in Auckland and Wellington were paying more – senior structural engineers ticked up to $150,000 in Auckland and Wellington, matching Christchurch. Senior geotech engineers also hit $160,000 as a median income across the country.

Principal policy advisers in government roles were earning a median $150,000, another area of increase.

Auckland supply chain roles also experienced salary growth, with supply chain managers in Auckland and Wellington being paid a median $140,000, just haed of Christchurch’s $130,000.

“In procurement, operations and supply chain, there’s a growing gap between what contractors expect and what clients are willing to pay, particularly for specialised roles like senior ICT procurement specialists. Entry-level candidates in various sectors are also expecting higher wages, further widening the disparity between candidate expectations and what employers can afford,” Beyond Recruitment said.

Beyond Recruitment said in the technology, transformation and digital sector, salaries had been fluctuating. Network engineers’ pay increased to $120,000 in Auckland and $130,000 in Wellington.

Software development managers in Auckland were out-earning the rest of the country at $165,000 compared to $150,000 in Wellington and $140,000 in Christchurch.

“Salaries in Auckland are competitive, especially for roles affected by remote work arrangements. However, in Wellington, the contracting market has slowed down, affecting salary trends in that area.”