New Zealanders lost $200m to scams, banks say

Reports of scams have come thick and fast this year. Kerikeri man Gavin Keesing lost almost $400,000 in an investment scam. Ashburton couple Sandra and Brian Quinn lost $13,000 when scammers used their details to set up Google Pay on a phone in Australia. Mother-of-two Tiana King lost $340 to a dodgy Facebook competition.

Now, new data provided by 11 of the country’s largest financial institutions shows that almost $200 million has been lost to scams over the past year.

The data was released by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) on Monday.

It shows that across ANZ, ASB, BNZ, Co-op Bank, Heartland, Kiwibank, Rabobank, SBS, TSB, Unity and Westpac, New Zealanders lost $198,372,837.17 in the year to September.

MBIE’s spokesperson for Fraud Awareness Week, Ian Caplin, said scammers were targeting everyone across New Zealand, but especially those with savings or investments who were looking to earn a little bit more from their money.

SUPPLIED Sandra and Brian Quinn were victims of a Google Pay scam.

He said the ministry’s focus was on raising awareness of authorised payment scams, where people willingly made a payment to someone they thought was reputable but was a scammer.

“It’s important to remember real investments don’t just come out of the blue. If it seems too good to be true, then it probably is. If you receive unsolicited investment offers via email or through a ‘cold call’, ignore it. It’s illegal to sell financial products through these methods in New Zealand.

“Investors can contact institutions directly through contact details on official websites to verify documents and payment instructions before sending any money. The FMA website also contains details of warnings and real-life examples of scams.”

There has been a push for account name matching to identify when payments were going to places other than intended. The Banking Association has said it is working with Payments NZ to make that happen.

Caplin said there was other work going on behind the scenes to help stop New Zealanders falling victim to scams but in the meantime it was important to raise awareness.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Sam Leggett, senior analyst, Threat & Incident Response at CERT NZ photographed at the Exposed exhibition showcasing real people who’ve been caught out by online scams.

He said the amount lost was probably the highest since records began and was an increase, year-on-year.

Caplin said people who thought they had been scammed should stop all contact with the scammer and contact their bank.

“Report all investment scams to the FMA, and scams in general to Cert NZ to stop others falling victim. If you don’t understand it, walk away. Before you make any investment, understand how the investment works.”

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) said there had been a significant rise in the number of investment scams targeting New Zealanders in recent years.

“Since 2020, the FMA has received more than 1300 complaints and issued 373 warnings about investment scams. Two common types of scams targeting New Zealanders lately are fake investment prospectuses and term deposit comparison sites. These scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated and have caught out experienced investors.

“Also, of particular concern to the FMA is the increase in scams targeting New Zealand’s vulnerable communities and the advertising of fake investments on social media platforms.”