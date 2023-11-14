Tom Sainsbury 'Boomer Dad' campaign hits wrong note

The Financial Markets Authority partnership has not hit the right note with some people.

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) has pulled a video campaign after it was accused of mocking fraud victims.

It was running videos on social media as part of a Fraud Awareness Week partnership with comedian Tom Sainsbury playing “Boomer Dad” who gets scammed and no longer has the money for a trip to France. The videos have since been removed.

Data released from banks earlier this week showed that New Zealanders lost almost $200 million in scams in the year to September.

A focus of the awareness week has been authorised payment scams, in which people approve a payment but think it is going to a legitimate recipient, when it is not.

In the video, Sainsbury talks about investing via an online platform that turns out to be bogus.

But the campaign has been accused of blaming the wrong people.

Financial adviser Rachelle Bland said it was in poor taste. “It’s not the FMA’s place to use a comedian in such a light-hearted manner.”

She said many scam victims had lost their life savings and were in “desperately serious” situations.

As the financial markets regulator, she said, the FMA should look at asking banks to improve their systems.

A Facebook commenter said it was a “victim-mocking piece of advertising”.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Sam Leggett, senior analyst, Threat & Incident Response at CERT NZ photographed at the Exposed exhibition showcasing real people who’ve been caught out by online scams.

Personal finance commentator Janine Starks, who has been calling for banks to take more accountability in stopping frauds, said the campaign was “unforgivable in terms of judgement and marketing spend”.

“It shows how utterly removed they are from the customer experience, or the true emotional impacts of fraud on someone’s life. It’s a completely biased depiction of a victim and fails to point out the criminals were targeting a flaw in the payments system that banks must urgently patch; no account name and number match.

“Boomer Dad would not get scammed if the account name popped up and he could see he was paying a random person and not a bank or investment scheme. There is no education in this campaign, it devoid of value.

“Fraud is not ho ho ho ‘now I can’t eat cheese in Normandy’. The truth is victims have lost their entire house deposit, not disposable income. The sketch is mocking the fake term deposit scams and people lost six-figure sums. The truth is shame, guilt and anger about letting down family and wondering if you are to blame. This reinforces all the wrong messages and plays into the banks narrative that you hold the liability, when these scams only succeed due to NZ payments tech being antiquated and not matching account name and number.”

In a statement, the FMA said it apologised for any hurt or offence caused.

“We have removed the video from our channels. It’s Fraud Awareness Week, our intention was to raise awareness. Scams have a devastating impact on individuals well-being, and also the New Zealand economy, which is why the FMA takes this form of crime so seriously.

“The FMA partnered with Tom, a well-known comedian with a broad following, to educate all New Zealanders on what investment scams typically look like, to help to identify the hallmarks of a scam. Overseas research estimates up to 86% of fraud cases go unreported, so the purpose of the video and our campaign was to help remove the stigma around talking about scams and to encourage people to report them to authorities such as the FMA.”