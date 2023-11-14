Customers contact Commerce Commission about New World promo

New World’s MasterChef campaign may have been too popular.

The Commerce Commission has received 23 inquiries about New World’s MasterChef cookware promotion.

Customers have been collecting a sticker for every $20 spent at the supermarket. The stickers are then redeemed for items from the MasterChef Cookware range.

But while shoppers can redeem their stickers until November 19, many have reported problems finding supermarkets with stock.

One shopper, Mike Reid, said he had not been able to find an Auckland supermarket with anything he could use his stickers on.

“And it’s not that I’m being picky - there’s literally nothing,” he said.

“For a couple of weeks they’ve been sold out, and there’s apparently there’s still two weeks to claim prizes however there aren’t any. They also blatantly gave out stickers and had bonus stickers for purchases.

“At the risk of sounding entitled, these books are $1600 to fill. And yes, I for one, went out of my way to shop at New World to claim stickers.”

A spokesperson for the Commerce Commission said 17 of the inquiries related to stores running out of stock, or the sticker giveaways being stopped before the promotion had ended. “These inquiries are still under assessment.

“When we assess whether to investigate issues that come to our attention, we consider the information available, our responsibilities, our enforcement criteria and our priority areas for new enforcement work. We receive thousands of inquiries every year, and while we assess everything that we receive, we are unable to investigate everything.

“When running a promotion which offers gifts or prizes, a business must not mislead consumers. All the conditions that apply to a promotion, including any relevant time limits, must be clearly stated. It is an offence under the Fair Trading Act to mislead consumers about the availability of products.”

A spokesperson for Foodstuffs said there was stock in some Auckland shops.

“The best place to look without leaving home is on each store’s Facebook page.”