Small relief for food shoppers as prices fall month-on-month

Food prices fell almost 1% in October compared to the month earlier, Stats NZ says.

It is the first time in a year that prices declined for two months in a row, after a 0.4% fall month-on-month last month.

The biggest contributor to the fall was the price of fruit and vegetables, followed by grocery food.

The grocery items that contributed the most to the monthly fall were cheese, white bread, and muesli bars.

Prices are still 6.3% higher than a year ago but the annual pace of increase has declined significantly from the more than 12% recorded in the middle of the year.

On an annual basis, grocery food prices were up 7.9%, restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food up 7.7%, non-alcoholic beverages up 5.7%, meat, poultry and fish up 3.3% and fruit and vegetables up 3.3%.

“The largest contributing food group was grocery food, mainly driven by higher prices for fresh eggs, potato crisps, and yoghurt,” consumer prices manager James Mitchell said.

The increase for restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food, the second-largest contributor to the annual movement, was driven by eat-in-brunch/lunch, takeaways, and restaurant evening meals.

More to come