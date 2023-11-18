Suburbs facing most mortgage stress revealed

Infometrics Gareth Kiernan says mortgage holders won't have any real relief until the end of next year, even though interest rate increases seem unlikely.

Mortgage pain might be increasing across the country as higher interest rates bite, but the impact isn’t being felt evenly.

Centrix data shows 1.25% of home loans were in arrears in September, up 23% on the year before.

But, broken down, the numbers paint a picture of some areas struggling much more than others.

Of Auckland suburbs, the most stress was being felt in Otara, where 5.56% of home loans are in arrears, credit agency Centrix said.

That was followed by Favona and Manukau both at 3.98%. Behind them was Clendon Park and Manurewa East.

On a regional basis, Opotiki was the territory authority with the largest percentage of loans in arrears, at 2.55%. It was followed by South Taranaki, at 2.53%.

Far North District was third with 2.47%.

Keith McLaughlin, managing director of Centrix, said there were “two economies” in the country at the moment.

“There are those who are carrying recent mortgages which they took out at low interest rates and took out fairly sizeable mortgages, or tenants affected by the increase in interest rates finding it very difficult at the moment.

“Then you’ve got the other side of the equation, people who have paid down or paid off their mortgages and may have funds on deposit and think the world’s not so bad after all. They’re the ones getting on planes and going overseas for their holidays. The others are really struggling with the cost of living because their disposable income is a lot less.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Otara is one of the areas hardest hit by mortgage stress.

He said it was noticeable that some people said they were really struggling while others only talked about cutting back on discretionary spending. “But they’re not against the wall the same as people who are really struggling.”

Some of the South Auckland suburbs would have recent buyers affected, he said.

Investors would be under less pressure because they would pass on higher interest costs to tenants as higher rents but that affected the tenants, he said.

“When you look at other areas things like electricity arrears are the highest they've been for a long time – power accounts are not discretionary, you’ve got to pay that whether you want to or not. That’s a warning sign that household budgets are really being squeezed... it shows the haves and the have nots. There’s a whole new demographic finding it hard.

“Even though interest rates aren’t as high as they were many years ago, it’s the rapid rise that’s caught people out.”

Nick Goodall, head of research at Corelogic, said the regions with the most stress tended to be quite small and lower priced.

“They may have weaker labour markets which have higher unemployment and therefore greater difficulties in managing increasing mortgage payments.

“They also may include people who stretched to get into the market as they’re generally lower priced than other areas so with low interest rates that may have enabled generally lower income households to get into the market, who are now struggling a bit more than other cohorts. This could be similar for the Auckland suburbs below, which are mostly in Manukau and cheaper than the rest of the city.”