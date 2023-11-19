Susan Edmunds: My failed quest to find something that's cheaper in NZ

We write a lot of news stories about things being more expensive in New Zealand. Groceries. Fuel. House prices, notably.

So when I was asked this week to try to identify something that we can access more cheaply than anywhere else in the world, it sounded like a worthwhile challenge. A good news story to offset some of the doom and gloom.

Turns out, it was a lot harder than I expected.

I contacted academics at universities across the country. Economists at banks. Commentators who weigh in on cost of living issues. Fruit and vegetable growers. No one could pinpoint anything.

To guide my search, I worked through some of the items that make up the consumer price index. On each point, I struck out.

Food

We produce a lot of food in this country, so I thought maybe that might translate to us getting some fresh New Zealand produce at a sharp price.

But not really.

The bulk of what we grow and farm goes overseas. New Zealanders only get to eat about 13% of the beef produced here, for example.

That international market drives the price that we pay at local supermarkets. If an international buyer is willing to pay more, so will we.

“As our exports, particularly dairy products and meat, fetch higher prices, so the pressure goes on what New Zealanders have to pay for them,” says Food and Grocery Council chief executive Raewyn Bleakley.

“This is because the price of the raw materials is the same at the farm gate, no matter where they are being sold. So, we pay a price that matches what the overseas market would deliver to our exporters.

”Because we have such a small population, in a small market our economies of scale mean our goods often cost more to produce. When you compare this to countries we compare ourselves to – Australia, the UK, and the US – that have very much bigger populations than us, they can produce more items for less because they have larger production runs. This is compounded by being a long skinny country vulnerable to supply chain disruptions, making the cost of production high compared to more densely populated locations.”

She said the lack of competition in supermarkets was another factor, as was inflation.

NZ Initiative chief economist Eric Crampton said some of the things that New Zealand was cost-effective at producing were heavily subsidised elsewhere, making them cheaper for shoppers in other countries.

“So a lamb leg here is excellent value, considering that there are zero subsidies built into the price. But it’s possible that parts of Europe would have lower prices – and surely there will be plenty of poor countries where it’s even cheaper when bought locally, because labour is very cheap and getting product to export too difficult.”

Vegetable growers said the country was competitive with corn but the cost of transport pushed up the price. Farming practices were also to a high standard, they said, and it cost more for labour, land and logistics than it might in other parts of the world.

On fast food we possibly fare a little better. In US dollars, we are only the 14th most expensive place to buy a Big Mac in the world out of just over 50 countries, behind Saudi Arabia, Britain, Costa Rica, Switzerland, Norway, Argentina and the US, among others.

Clothing and footwear

While the advent of online shopping with free delivery has given New Zealanders more options for cheaper clothing and footwear (whether that’s a good thing is debatable), we still pay more than many countries. In 2017, a study ranked this country 38th most expensive out of 167.

Buying local won't help – New Zealand-made clothes tend to be more expensive again.

Amy Errmann, a lecturer in marketing at AUT, said she noticed the higher prices when she moved here from North America. “It’s something you’ll find that is typical of smaller markets. We have about five million here – what happens is especially when it comes to global brands, they essentially have more workings in their supply chains so for them it's a choice of scale.

“If you have a market like China, India, even the US, there are many more people to sell to, you can create many more goods and scale and make them cheaper. With a market like New Zealand, you have to ship further and have a smaller market in general.”

She said the reduced competition also kept prices high.

“They have the option of making products more expensive because – say you go to the US market you have so many options - whether it’s clothing and different types of footwear, you'll have more brands and more selection. When there’s reduced selection we have less choice so we sort of voluntarily pay more to get the things we want.”

Power prices

We make a lot of our electricity from renewable energy sources, so you might think that would mean our power prices should be cheap by international standards.

Not so, said Luke Blincoe, who heads up Electric Kiwi. He pointed to data showing the country ranked 125th for affordability. “Despite a rich endowment of renewable resources.”

Transport

Our fuel prices are higher than many other countries, in large part because of the tax component. Auckland motorists would pay about $1.30 in tax for every litre of petrol at the moment.

Interest rates

These aren’t in the CPI but they’re a big part of lots of households costs. Our official cash rate, at 5.5%, is higher than Australia’s at 4.35%, the Bank of England’s at 5.25% and about the same as the US.

Our home loan rates, at about 7.35% for a one-year fix and just over 7% for two, are higher than Australia’s, where you would pay about 6.69% for one year, the US, at about 6.9% (borrowers in the US tend to go for very long-term fixes but can break and refix if rates drop), and the 5.74% available in the UK on a two-year fix for a first-home buyer.

So far, so depressing?

ANZ senior economist Miles Workman said a key reason why New Zealand was not as efficient as other countries was because of the lack of economies of scale.

“In broad terms, productivity is the key for making us all better off in real terms. Without productivity in the mix, input costs and the cost to the consumer are likely to chase each other’s tails – wages go up, input costs go up, meaning prices go up.

“But add productivity growth to the mix, and for the same amount of inputs, producers get more output, meaning a bigger economic pie overall and more scope for firms to divvy that up - increase wages, without having to increase the prices they charge. In that world, we will tend to be better off. NZ’s productivity performance has not been great.”

infometrics chief executive Brad Olsen said sometimes things that looked cheap on the surface came with fishhooks.

“If you were to look at low fuel prices, often they might come from places that have not only fuel production but they might have effective government subsidies, or similar. They might well pay them back in different ways.”

He pointed to Australia, where fuel taxes are lower but some expenses that would be covered by the fuel tax take in New Zealand were funded from general tax. “There’s more opportunity cost in what general taxes go on – healthcare, tax, education. It’s hard to compare.”

He said comparisons were only helpful when they were showing something that New Zealand could do better. “If it’s ‘why is New Zealand fuel so much more expensive than Saudi Arabia’ – maybe because they’re one of the biggest oil producers on Earth. Sometimes we have challenges we can’t change.”