Only one bank left predicting OCR increase

Westpac is now the only bank expecting the Reserve Bank to need to increase the official cash rate (OCR) again to get inflation under control.

ANZ said on Friday that it was revising its forecast, saying it no longer expected the central bank to resume hiking early next year, although increases were still a “significant risk”.

It said it now expected the rate to stay on hold at 5.5% until a cut in February 2025.

ANZ said while recent data had been mixed, overall it had gone the Reserve Bank's way, particularly when it came to the labour market, which seemed to be turning faster than the bank or Reserve Bank had predicted.

“We seriously considered pushing the hike out, rather than dropping it, as we still see the inflation-fighting job taking longer than the Reserve Bank expects, and we still see a solid chance that a 5.5% OCR will not prove sufficien,” ANZ said.

“However, we no longer see that chance as being over 50%, which means a higher OCR belongs in the risk basket rather than our central forecast. Cuts remain a distant prospect, in our view; indeed, we’ve pushed out our estimate of when they will occur by one quarter.”

The bank said the Reserve Bank would face a challenge in how it communicated its forecasts to a market “itching to price cuts more aggressively”.

Westpac chief economist Kelly Eckhold said his OCR forecast would come out next week.

He would not say whether it might include a change in the prediction for another increase.

“I can’t really talk about what I might do in the future. We have to think about what the outlook is going to be – obviously last week’s inflation data, for example, was a bit lower than we expected, we made an adjustment to our CPI forecast because of that.”

But he said there were still reasons a hike might be needed. Some of the surprise drops in inflation seen recently could have been “borrowing” from disinflation that was expected, he said.

Recent rent data from Stats NZ had also been relatively strong, and migration continued to put pressure on.