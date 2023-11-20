KiwiSaver performance gap: 'Being in top fund could make you $88k better off'

Getting your KiwiSaver settings right can make a big difference to your final outcome.

Someone saving for retirement in a top-performing growth fund could end up with $88,000 more at retirement than someone in a bottom-performing fund, one financial advice firm says.

National Capital has released its KiwiSaver Value for Money report, which looks at funds’ performance after fees, organisational capability, organisational stability, processes and portfolio composition, and ethical investing, to determine which are the top performers.

It looked at data over the past ten years and found that there was, on average, a 2.55% per annum difference in performance between the 25% top-performing growth funds and the 25% at the bottom of the table.

For a 40-year-old earning $70,000, with $28,000 in their fund and contributing 4% of their income, that could create a “performance gap” of $88,000 in savings at retirement. Someone earning $100,000 could miss out on just over $110,000.

National Capital said Simplicity’s growth fund was the only low-fee passive manager that ranked among the A-rated growth funds.,

Passive funds are designed to track an index, unlike active funds in which managers choose assets in an attempt to maximum performance.

On a one-year basis, and of National Capital’s A-rated funds, Simplicity had the best returns after fees of 11.71%, ahead of Generate Growth with 11.43% and Milford Active Growth with 11.27%.

Milford has historically been a strong performer. It was the best over five years with an annualised return of 7.53% a year.

The gap between the top 25% of growth funds and the bottom 25% was 5.28% a year over five years, National Capital said.

Simplicity was the provider with the lowest fees. Across the scheme, National Capital said they varied from 0.61% on average for conservative funds through to 1.12% for high growth funds.

Susan Edmunds / Stuff Here's what you need to know to get your KiwiSaver account working for you.

National Capital director Clive Fernandes said it was important to determine what value for money meant. Many people looked only at past returns, which was insufficient, he said.

“Just as you wouldn’t buy the cheapest car or fastest car there are many things in whatever we buy and we have to look at different aspects.”

He said people should be confident in how their money was being managed. “What are the processes they've put in place so that if the market has a downturn, I know that it is volatility and not risk?”

“As financial advisers we tell people all the time in a market downturn don't panic, stay the course and your fund will come back up but it will only come back if it’s invested in the right way.”

He said there did seem to be consistency in which providers were in the top 2% and which were in the bottom 25%.

“Is it because of the way they are making their investments, are they looking to decrease transaction fees, optimise tax... all these small things have started playing a very important part in KiwiSaver growth.”

Some niche funds have had strong performance lately but Fernandes warned that these were not useful for most investors unless they had a solid diversified wider portfolio.

National Capital's A-rated funds:

High Growth

Booster Socially Responsible High Growth

Booster High Growth

FANZ Lifestages High Growth

Generate Focused Growth

Milford Aggressive

Growth

Fisher Two Growth

Simplicity Growth Fund

Milford Active Growth

Generate Growth Fund

Booster Balanced Growth

Fisher Funds Growth

Balanced

Booster Socially Responsible Balanced

Fisher Funds TWO Balanced

Kiwi Wealth Balanced

Booster Balanced

Simplicity Balanced

MAS Balanced

Conservative

Milford Conservative

Fisher TWO KiwiSaver Cash Enhanced

Westpac Defensive Conservative